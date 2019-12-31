The pantone colour of the year is Classic Blue. And why just limit it to your wardrobe when you can include it in your living space. Keeping this inspirational hue in mind, Script by Godrej and Boyce has you covered if you are looking to splash your home with Classic Blue this New Year. From sofa, to single chair and beds, the collection will keep you updated with the trend.

Blue Lagoon Bed

Define your room with the emotion of the color with the Blue Lagoon Bed from Script by Godrej and Boyce that comes with a large multi-purpose quilted headboard, small shallow side storage, placed over a charming knitted rug. This one is perfect for those days that you just want to work from the comfort of your home, or your bed.

Classic Blue Mellow Single Sofa

Picture yourself in a debonair setting right in your living room, cocooned in a stylish sofa. The Classic Blue Mellow Single Sofa flaunts a graceful plush seat which you can colour-co-ordinate with a classy cushion in velvet or wool to make you feel instantly relaxed.

3-seater Dark Blue Edge Sofa

The 3-seater Dark Blue Edge Sofa with its upholstery adorned in navy blue will transform your room into one that exudes care, comfort and relaxation. Throw in a stylishly printed rug and coffee table too to complete the cozy look!

Ink Blue 3-seater Harbor Sofa

Every home needs a movie-night and me-time spot and this Ink Blue 3-seater Harbor Sofa fits in right for those moments. With its high back support and specially designed wing cushions, this sofa chair carefully embraces you and exudes a combined sense of luxury and leisure.