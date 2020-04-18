Every season throws up its own set of skin problems and summer is no exception. From dehydration to sunburn and dull, tired-looking skin, the concerns are plenty. But everything can be fixed with the right care. Dr Sharad Kulkarni, in-house doctor at Kama Ayurveda lists out tried-and-tested skincare tips that he swears by for the season:

Five skincare tips for summer:

1. Summer and dehydration go hand-in-hand, so ensure you keep your skin hydrated at all times. Drink at least 2-3 litres of water a day.

2. While it is great to exercise, we often fail to let it heal and recharge. It’s important to allow your body adequate rest after exercising. I would recommend getting six to eight hours of sleep daily.

3. Whether you’re stepping or staying indoors, sunscreen is a must. Try to choose a natural sunscreen without any chemicals, if you can. The hours between 9 am and 4 pm are most critical and require maximum application.

4. In addition to washing your face at the start and end of the day, wash your face two to three times a day with just water (neither hot nor cold).

5. Before going to bed, apply a mix of glycerine and rose water to wake up to glowing skin.

