It wouldn’t be wise to deny your skin the pampering it needs during the lockdown. While getting that weekly facial from the salon might be out of the question, there are other ways to keep your skin glowing. We’ve put together some exfoliating face scrub recipes that you can whip up with ingredients that are easily available in most Indian kitchens.

Coffee and Cocoa face scrub

Take 4 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder, 4 tablespoons of ground coffee, 4 tablespoons of coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar. Mix it all together. Then, apply it on your face and gently massage into your skin in circular motions using your finger tips. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge, for upto to two weeks.

Cucumber Sugar scrub

For this recipe, you will need half a cucumber, 2 cups of granulated sugar, half a tablespoon of olive oil and a handful of chopped mint leaves. Puree the cucumber till it’s liquid. To this, add the rest of the ingredients. Stir it together and store in a mason jar. To use, take some of the scrub in your hands, gently rub it into your face in a circular motion for three minutes. Leave it on for five minutes and then wash it off. For the summer, storing it in the fridge works great as it will make your skin feel cool and refreshed every time you use it.

Honey Rose Mask

This recipe requires rose petals, which are easy to get if you have a rose plant in your garden, but if you don’t, you can try getting it from your local flower shop (if they are open). Take 6-8 rose petals and soak them in water for an hour. Then crush them in a bowl using a spoon or pestle. To this, add one tablespoon each of plain yoghurt and honey and stir the mixture till evenly blended. Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes, and rinse.

