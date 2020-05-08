Fashion entrepreneur Neha Nahata, who was the fashion director of KOOVS, one of the leading e-commerce fashion portals for about five years, started her label MomSoon a little over two years ago, with a vision to make affordable and stylish clothes available for the young and aspiring would-be and new mothers. “While designing the attires, we take all the aspects of pregnancy into consideration and constantly innovate by taking customer feedback very seriously,” says Neha.

Since then, this high-street maternity and nursing wear brand has collaborated with various online retail platforms to widen its reach and has made an offline presence by collaborating with Mothercare stores across the country, all within a year. “MomSoon offers great options such as dresses, tops, loungewear, denim and nursing-friendly clothes that expand and contract with the changing size of the belly, helping moms enjoy wearing it for a longer period,” adds Neha.

Neha Nahata

This lockdown period has made Nahata ponder over how to make the clothes for expecting moms more protective and safer, apart from being sustainable. Excerpts from a chat we had with this dynamic woman:

What are the other plans with the brand, post-lockdown?

We are talking to some brands for great collaborations, which should come to fruition in the second part of the year, if all goes well. The lockdown has changed the way we go through our daily lives, including our fashion. In our want to serve pregnant mothers, we may have missed the most important mother — Mother Earth, and that’s why I’m looking to launch a sustainable range of maternity wear. I’m also wondering if it’s possible to design clothes and accessories that can make expecting and new moms feel a little safer in these changing times.

Fashion brand MomSoon

How do you practise sustainability?

MomSoon’s main focus has always been to maintain and scale up its quality. We have tied up with Nahar, one of the leading fabric manufacturers in the country, to procure organic and sustainable fabric.

How has the lockdown affected the fashion business, in your view?

The lockdown has definitely impacted our sales, since all the physical stores are shut, and despite receiving online orders, we are unable to ship them, because of the restrictions imposed. However, we are using this time to connect with our clients digitally and are conducting live sessions with experts to address the queries and anxieties of pregnant and new mothers.

Fashion brand MomSoon

What is your fashion and style advice for would-be-moms during the lockdown period?

Being pregnant, you need to feel comfortable with what you are wearing. I would also stress on styling things up a bit to just pep up your mood and add some vibrancy — it really makes a difference! With the summers coming, definitely go for cotton and breathable fabrics.

Available at momsoon.in apart from other leading e-commerce sites.

