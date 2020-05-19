Harry Styles just released a colourful, retro-inspired, beach-set video for his latest single Watermelon Sugar. Filmed in January, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the track from the singer’s sophomore release opens with a cheeky dedication — ‘to touching.’



While the music video certainly does leave missing the outside world, it makes a case for every fashion trend that we have been eyeing for Summer 2020. From oversized, tinted sunnies — a style that is predicted to replace the tiny eyewear trend to high-waisted briefs with bows, there’s an abundance of trends in the video that runs just over three minutes.



Here's our pick of the best fashion moments from the music video.

Not your grandmom's crochet

Sure, crochet may have had the reputation of being associated with your granny, but Harry Styles injects a new level of cool into this trend with this neon-hued crochet tank. If you are still unsure and need a little nudge, we urge you to check out the fresh new avatar that crochet had on the catwalk earlier this year. With Altuzarra and Giambattista Valli, crochet took the form of skin-baring crops and bra tops, while Stella McCartney opted to create lace-like crochet dresses with plunging necklines — perfect for a day at the beach some fresh fruit. Watermelon, perhaps?

Well vested

The latest dad-inspired silhouette to get the Harry Style treatment? Sweater vests. The style’s popularity snowballed on the fall 2020 runways with brands like Gucci, Prada, Christian Dior, Prada and Fendi. Thanks to intricate patterns, exciting necklines and oversized silhouettes, these vests can be styled in a variety of iterations — cropped versions layered over midi dresses, clashing prints paired with slouchy trousers — or you could just embrace the ’70s as an overall vibe and replicate the singer’s disco collars with a cropped sweater vest look.

Some like it crop

In the ’80s and ’90s, cis-men like Will Smith to Mark Wahlberg were baring their midriffs in crop tops. However, the trend soon died out as the perception that a man wearing a crop top must, at the very least, be feminine. However, with public figures like Harry Styles and Billy Porter normalising the idea of men in traditionally female silhouettes, gender norms in fashion are dissolving. Dressed in a crop top, a skinny scarf, and destroyed denim, Styles couldn't look more the part of a poster-boy for the new era of enlightened masculinity.

Vintage wonder

From styles like high-waist briefs with little bows, mix-and-match floral and stripe patterns to apple prints and underwire, the retro, ’70s-inspired swimwear options that the video showcases are endless!

Watch the music video here: