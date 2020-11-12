Even if you are a stickler for muted and pastel shades and prefer a subtle wardrobe with classic outfits, you cannot ignore the call of bling during Diwali. The festival of lights goads even the most conservative dressers to add a hint of shine and glitter to their otherwise subdued outfits. The need to dress up in the brightest of hues is all the more accentuated this year due to the stifling pandemic that has exhausted almost all of us mentally.

A sea-green bandhni lehenga with an offset anti-fit top and a bandhni dupatta by couturier Naina Jain

Whether you prefer to stay back at home or party with caution with your close friends and family, fashion experts suggest incorporation of a healthy dose of bling and colour in your sartorial choices. This year, we have Tollywood actor Ishaa Saha curating four exclusive Diwali looks for Indulge and celebrity make-up artist Abhijit Paul sharing some non-negotiable tips to ace the Diwali look.

What will be your sartorial choices this Diwali?

Since most of us would not be going for big parties this year, I would like to keep it bright yet simple and maybe I will give the sari a ditch this time for a long ethnic dress or a kurta and palazzo set and pair it up with nice earrings and light make-up.

I want to keep it bright and comfortable this year, but if I feel like, I might settle for a sari at the last moment. I usually stay at home and celebrate with family and at times join friends for house parties in the latter part of the evening. But one thing I make sure is to light up my home with candles and oil lamps.

A sunshine yellow dhoti pant and a crop blouse with attached side drapes by Citrine

What are your fitness and diet regimens?

I have a balanced diet and I love working out in the gym. The way I gorged on food this Pujas, I am now severely cutting down on carb intake and increasing protein intake. I think more than exercise, what matters is to eat your food on time. Though it’s extremely difficult to eat punctually in a profession like ours, I try to have my food on time.

I eat everything but the balance is tilted a bit toward protein as of late. The breakfast is usually heavy and consists of eggwhites, bread, peanut butter and a protein shake and the lunch usually comprises rotis or daliya and chicken. Dinner is all about eggwhites, chhena or mixed daal. My comfort food is chicken in any form and I also have my cheat days when I love feasting on phuchkas.

A blingy metallic off-shoulder drape sari by Citrine

What’s your skin and hair care routine?

I have a very sensitive skin which turns oily during summer and dry in winter, hence I don’t experiment with it much and restrict my skincare routine to deep cleansing and moisturising. I apply a water-based moisturiser and a gel-based sunscreen to avoid breakouts and I use Vitamin-C serum to keep it fresh.

For hair, I use any shampoo at hand and keep my scalp squeaky clean. I deep-condition my mane with a mask once a month.

Any health shot you swear by?

I have apple cider vinegar with water the first thing in the morning.

What are the qualities you look for in a man?

He has to smell good, be respectful and give me my space.

An intricate, handwoven pastel pink Benarasi sari by Tatwamm

What are your upcoming projects?

Well, this year my film Detective, which had an OTT release recently is going to re-release in theatres. Besides, the films Golondaaj and Sohobashey are going to release next year. Also, I will be shooting for Arindam Sil’s film Mahananda next year.

Your hobbies?

Reading, watching OTT content and working out.

DIWALI make-up tips from ace make-up artist Abhijit Paul

Diwali is all about light, glitter, shine and crackers. And no matter how subtle or simple you keep your make-up all year long, you can safely go for some colours on your face onthis day. Bright hues of red, hot pink and coral lipsticks are big-time trending this season.

So if you want to ditch the nude lips, you can opt for any of them. But downplay your eyes with just a hint of liner or kohl or use only a pastel shadow if you plan to highlight your lips. For those who want to play it safe with nude and pastel lip shades, they can play up their eyes. Go for the smoky eyes look for the night and add some glitter shadow and mascara. Draw your eyebrows neatly and nicely, they not only enhance your face but also make you look younger. Apply waterproof mascara on your lashes for your eyes to open up.

For the young and adventurous, they can line their lids with red or hot pink shades for that grungy look. A little bit of contouring and highlighting your cheekbones would go a long way to enhance your features and if you plan to go for the simple look, settle for eye and cheek tint in shades of pink, orange or light peach. This will add an illuminating glow to your face and give you a dewy look.

An intricate, handwoven pastel pink Benarasi sari by Tatwamm

Don’t forget to spray a little bit of waterproof fixer, in the end, to keep your make-up in place. Last but not least, it’s your attitude and confidence that will lift up your looks more than make-up, so be confident in whatever you are wearing and rock the look with aplomb.

