Feted couturier Seema Gujral latest wedding collection, Portraits effortlessly wins your heart with the vintage display of glamour steeped in the nostalgia of the Indian royalty.

The blue-blooded history of opulence and elan is well-etched out in the ensembles which tell the tales of diverse traditions in beautifully woven fabric.

The regal collection is inspired by the Maharanis of yore, where every bride will like a queen. Inspired by the heritage imagery of royal couture and the architecture of Rajasthan’s forts and palaces, Seema created a unique collection of 12 ensembles for the modern Indian bride.

The entire range is a blend of royal charm with a modern sensibility, where luxury meets comfort. The revolutionary amalgamation of traditional crafts, one-of-a-kind handiwork and contemporary haute couture generates alluring, urbane and timeless attires.

The designs in this collection, spell clean lines where old world charm merges seamlessly with nouveau Indian grandeur. With two design forms, Ghararas and Lehengas, it is the subtle detailing that makes each piece unique. The three-dimensional floral embroideries using varied fabrics, embroidery materials and a combination of various embroidery techniques along with traditional Rajasthani mirror work and soft multicoloured sequins define this collection.

There are intricate embroideries, gotta patti and mirror work and the colour palette is an eclectic mix of softer hues for the day occasions such as ivory, beige, yellow and deep mustards, rusts, and reds for the night. There's also a balanced mix of light rose gold, gota patti work heavily accentuated with pearls and crystals to create glamorous silhouettes that work for occasions that span through the day.

The collection also features trending elements like double dupattas and embroidered belts which bring the modern element to essentially traditional Indian festive wear. From the crystals to the sequins to the mirror work, each piece is handwoven and hand-studded.

Speaking about her latest couture collection, Gujral says, "Through this collection I have tried to express my love for Indian royalty through elaborate embroideries and intricate craftsmanship, making each piece timeless. I believe that there is a sense of hidden royalty in every woman and this collection will help them unleash the queen within”.

Portraits by Seema Gujral is now available at Seema Gujral’s Studio as well as Aza, Ogaan, Pernia’s Pop Up Shop and Origins.