If you’re unsure of how to reverse everything from pigmentation to aging and dull skin, you should probably give Vitamin C serums a shot. It truly is a miracle ingredient that tackles a wide variety of skin problems, and the best part? It is safe to use for all skin types. We pick out five serums packed with Vitamin C that promise to give you flawless skin…



St.Botanica Vitamin C 20% + Vitamin E & Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum

This serum pairs Vitamin C with hyaluronic acid, which moisturises skin and is anti-inflammatory. It also includes Vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps repair skin. It is absorbed quickly into the skin and is best used after toner. Rs.899.

Dot & Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Serum Concentrate

In this serum, Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid come together to reduce dark spots, reduce signs of aging, boost collagen and moisturise. Just pump three drops into your hands and massage into your face in circular motions. Rs.975.

Neemli Naturals Hyaluronic & Vitamin C Serum (Age Defying)

Use this non-greasy serum for soft and smooth skin. The product is perfect for those with oily skin. It also has aloe vera which moisturises and witch hazel, which is anti-inflammatory. Rs.2,250

O3+ Age Lock Vitamin C Booster Serum

This product uses orange peel and aloe vera extract to help you tackle dryness, dark spots and aging. After cleansing, apply in circular motions on the skin till it is fully absorbed. Rs1,550.

Natural Vibes Ayurvedic Vitamin C Skin Care Face Serum

The vegan, ayurvedic serum can be applied twice a day - in the morning and at night before bed. It is completely natural, cruelty free and sulphate- and paraben-free. You can also use it in a facepack with multani mitti. Rs.849.

