The new normal has changed everything associated with lifestyle and fashion for us. And the way we apply make-up has gone through a sea of change since the masks have become an integral accessory. With only the eyes visible, most fashionistas are grappling with how to do go about when it comes to make-up during occasions.

Here are a few words of advice on the same from ace make-up artist Aniruddha Chakladar on what the make-up should be like this Puja. For indoor get-togethers, Aniruddha has tried two serene looks — one ethnic wear another fusion wear — on the young and talented actor Anuradha Mukherjee. So, adhere to the following tips by Aniruddha and look glamourous during these five days.

What do you think will the Puja make-up be like this year?

Minimalism is key to make-up this festive season. While going out, since all of us will be having our masks on, heavy base or lipsticks are absolutely not needed. But don’t forget to apply a little moisturiser on your face to protect the skin from abrasion due to masks.

Anuradha is wearing a white handwoven sari from Sutaira, DW Studio paired with a top and silver jewellery from Aranya

You should concentrate on your eyes and do them up in a very attractive manner, with kohl, liner or mascara. I feel Pujas are the time to go back to your roots and opt for a traditional touch in your looks. Please keep all the experiments for the rest of the year and go for the ethnic look during the festivities.

Any special tips?

Experiment with kohl a lot. Draw your upper lids heavily with kohl and keep the lower lids bare or opt for the reverse. Or you may also go for the full smoky eyes that look excellent with ethnic wear. Also, work on the eyebrows and draw them up nicely.

If you are going out, tie up your hair interestingly into a nice bun or a knot and throw in some flowers for that special touch. Embrace the situation and dress up accordingly but don’t let the pandemic dampen your sprits since during these unpredictable times we really don’t know how the next year will be.

Fashion and wellness tips by actor Anuradha Mukherjee

Daily skin and hair care regimen

I have sensitive skin hence I use gel-based moisturiser from Clinique. I religiously remove make-up and steam my face before applying face wash and moisturiser. I don’t do much in terms of applying face masks and apply a besan ubtaan at home some times.

I am very particular about my hair and wash it every alternate day with a cruelty-free shampoo. I regularly oil my hair and keep my scalp squeaky clean.

Anuradha is looking flirty and fun in this relaxed red and white handwoven mul cotton asymmetrical dress from Glamour

Beauty essentials in your bag

Deodorant or perfume, lipstick and mascara

A beauty hack

I am obsessed with my hair and use a lot of interesting accessories to tie it in different ways

Personal makeup and fashion style

I love the natural look with minimal makeup. I either highlight my lips or eyes and prefer experimenting with my face by trying different looks. I have freckles and at times I highlight the same while trying out a Western look.

I am a casual dresser and it’s usually a pair of jeans and a white shirt for me or fusion wear like a kurti and jeans. I love wearing watches and hoops or at times accentuate the look with a unique neckpiece.

Model: Anuradha Mukherjee | Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar | Hair and make-up: Aniruddha Chakladar | Styling: Poulami Gupta

