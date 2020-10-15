Korea-based beauty brand Pilgrim has entered the Indian market, to tap into the growing popularity of K-beauty. The vegan and cruelty-free brand is also paraben-, sulphate- and mineral oil-free.

The brand was launched in the country with their latest collection, Secrets of Jeju Island, which uses natural ingredients from Jeju. Some of the most popular products include the Vitamin C Night Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & White Lotus, Volcanic Lava Ash Body Scrub with Yugdugu & White Lotus, Argan Oil Hair Mask with White Lotus & Camellia and Shea & Cocoa Body Butter with White Lotus.

Rs.280 upwards. Available online.