The dependable shopper tote is making a fashion-forward comeback
The big, beautiful market tote has returned as old fashioned (non-virtual) errand runs are a thing again. The recently concluded fall/winter runway season also brought back the roomy, investment-worthy shopper tote that can double up as commute companions, grocery bags, brunch statements and carry-on. Reusable canvas totes are still a handy option, but adaptable, compartmentalised models are trending big as buyers are steering towards bags that are more packable, durable and not totally out-of-place in a business environment. Here are some good options:
Ethical chic
Stella McCartney’s cruelty-free Falabella drawstring tote is immediately recognisable for its classic brand codes and androgynous energy. The designer just updated its size and introduced an exaggerated maxi silhouette to make the tote versatile and shopping-friendly. Moreover, it’s made from recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer waste like water bottles.
Price: Rs 88,940
Available at Ssense.com
Get kraft-y
Lanvin just introduced the Kraft tote which is an open-top model made with kraft paper (composed of chemical pulp) which makes it quite tear-resistant and thus, a great everyday tote. Goes best with: a pair of colour block sneakers or patchwork knits
Price: Rs 66,519
Available at Luisaviaroma.com
Ultra casual
Marni’s bi-coloured soft bucket bags made of calfskin leather are the epitome of shopper chic; they can be carried as a messenger bag, shoulder bag, crossbody bag and arm bag. This model also features hand-painted edges and sleek gold-tone metal snap links.
Price: Rs 87,973
Available at: Farfetch.com
The mini carry-all
The cheeky self-labelled canvas tote has been a widely loved Marc Jacobs signature. This year Jacobs dropped a mini denim version of this design as part of his everyday capsule. This go-to carry-all works best as a crossbody tote but also has two rounded top handles for convenience.
Price: Rs 18,309
Available at Farfetch.com
Best of both worlds
Francesco Ragazzi's luxury streetwear label Palm Angels just collaborated with Italian fashion house Missoni and produced a line of flashy knitwear and totes. This logo shopper tote features unexpected elements which play up the artisanal crossover of the two brands; this wool- polyurethane mix tote is functional, easy-to-carry and also adaptable.
Price: Rs 48,154
Available at Palm Angels.com
On Wednesdays…
The fuschia Isabella Marant Woom shopper tote is a total statement and catches the eye irrespective of how you style it. This is the perfect picnic tote, but can also be a handy travel carry-on since it can fit a lot
Rs 7,368
Available at Farfetch.com
On the go
This monogrammed Louis Vuitton LV Crafty model was recently spotted on the Gossip Girl reboot (carried by Zion Moreno who plays Luna).
Inspired by the iconic 1968 Sac Plat, this chic open-top tote is made with embossed cowhide leather and has articulated top handles. It’s a perfect brunch tote that can also transition into the after-dark memo.
Price: Rs 1,93,000
Available at: Luxepolis.com
The everything tote
The new All Saints printed Clarendone tote can carry everything, from a coffee to a Chromebook, and maybe even another smaller tote. The spacious, gender-fluid bag has been designed for all-day trips and comes with a detachable pouch which also makes it a great travel companion.
Price: Rs 14,999
Available at Ajio Luxe