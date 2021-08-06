The dependable shopper tote is making a fashion-forward comeback

The big, beautiful market tote has returned as old fashioned (non-virtual) errand runs are a thing again. The recently concluded fall/winter runway season also brought back the roomy, investment-worthy shopper tote that can double up as commute companions, grocery bags, brunch statements and carry-on. Reusable canvas totes are still a handy option, but adaptable, compartmentalised models are trending big as buyers are steering towards bags that are more packable, durable and not totally out-of-place in a business environment. Here are some good options:

Ethical chic

Stella McCartney’s cruelty-free Falabella drawstring tote is immediately recognisable for its classic brand codes and androgynous energy. The designer just updated its size and introduced an exaggerated maxi silhouette to make the tote versatile and shopping-friendly. Moreover, it’s made from recycled polyester sourced from post-consumer waste like water bottles.

Price: Rs 88,940

Available at Ssense.com

The Falabella tote is vegan, cruelty-free and made from recycled polyester

Get kraft-y

Lanvin just introduced the Kraft tote which is an open-top model made with kraft paper (composed of chemical pulp) which makes it quite tear-resistant and thus, a great everyday tote. Goes best with: a pair of colour block sneakers or patchwork knits

Price: Rs 66,519

Available at Luisaviaroma.com

The Lanvin tote is made from kraft paper

Ultra casual

Marni’s bi-coloured soft bucket bags made of calfskin leather are the epitome of shopper chic; they can be carried as a messenger bag, shoulder bag, crossbody bag and arm bag. This model also features hand-painted edges and sleek gold-tone metal snap links.

Price: Rs 87,973

Available at: Farfetch.com

The Marni soft bucket tote is the season's 'It' bag

The mini carry-all

The cheeky self-labelled canvas tote has been a widely loved Marc Jacobs signature. This year Jacobs dropped a mini denim version of this design as part of his everyday capsule. This go-to carry-all works best as a crossbody tote but also has two rounded top handles for convenience.

Price: Rs 18,309

Available at Farfetch.com

Marc Jacobs unveiled a mini version of his denim tote

Best of both worlds

Francesco Ragazzi's luxury streetwear label Palm Angels just collaborated with Italian fashion house Missoni and produced a line of flashy knitwear and totes. This logo shopper tote features unexpected elements which play up the artisanal crossover of the two brands; this wool- polyurethane mix tote is functional, easy-to-carry and also adaptable.

Price: Rs 48,154

Available at Palm Angels.com

The Missoni X Palm Angels tote is a great everyday carrier

On Wednesdays…

The fuschia Isabella Marant Woom shopper tote is a total statement and catches the eye irrespective of how you style it. This is the perfect picnic tote, but can also be a handy travel carry-on since it can fit a lot

Rs 7,368

Available at Farfetch.com

The Isabel Marant tote is a bona fide shopping statement

On the go

This monogrammed Louis Vuitton LV Crafty model was recently spotted on the Gossip Girl reboot (carried by Zion Moreno who plays Luna).

The LV Crafty tote just made an appearance on the Gossip Girl reboot

Inspired by the iconic 1968 Sac Plat, this chic open-top tote is made with embossed cowhide leather and has articulated top handles. It’s a perfect brunch tote that can also transition into the after-dark memo.

Price: Rs 1,93,000

Available at: Luxepolis.com

The everything tote

The Clarendone is the ideal everything tote

The new All Saints printed Clarendone tote can carry everything, from a coffee to a Chromebook, and maybe even another smaller tote. The spacious, gender-fluid bag has been designed for all-day trips and comes with a detachable pouch which also makes it a great travel companion.

Price: Rs 14,999

Available at Ajio Luxe