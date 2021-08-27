Trust the dependable dungaree to bring you out of quarantine in style

The dungaree has graduated to a post-lockdown staple; designers are now working towards reviving this beloved ‘90s trend to make it dressier so you can slip into one for a barbecue, an errand run or even for casual Fridays. While brands like Burberry, Celine and Balmain are deconstructing the suspender-and-bib format and introducing newer silhouettes, designers like Ulla Johnson and Isabel Marant are re-imagining dungarees as luxury streetwear with metallic bodies and flashier accents. So, whether you like them slouchy or sporty, you can’t wrong with a dungaree this season:

Perfect Moments

London-based luxury activewear label Perfect Moments makes a great case for including more sporty options in everyday wear; these racing dungarees have a streamlined silhouette which means they can go with an oversized jumper or even a high-collared shirt. The deep U-neck makes the piece more repeatable and resort wear-friendly since it can be paired with flowy materials.

Available at Farfetch.com

Priced at Rs 77,103 approximately

A black athleisure dungaree by Perfect Moments

Isabel Marant

It’s the new normal where you can wear a dungaree to the club, to the beach or even a post-work do, if you style it well enough. The Gilekla dungaree by Isabel Marant was a hit at the 2021 spring/summer runway. The tapered, straight leg fit works great for dressy dungarees since they’re more versatile and can be layered with cut-out tops or elaborate vintage blouses.

Available at Lyst.com

Priced at Rs 31, 822

Gilekla tapered dungarees by Isabel Marant

Burberry

Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci takes layering to another level with these grungy cut-out dungarees from the spring/summer 2021 line. The gender-fluid one-piece works with a deconstructed silhouette; the snap-button closure makes layering easy, be it over something baggy or skin-fitting. It’s a playful romper-style streetwear statement that’s hugely adaptable.

Available at Farfetch.com

Priced at Rs 1,16,015 approximately

Snap-button cut-out dungarees by Burberry

Supreme X The North Face

Supreme collaborated with activewear brand The North Face for this overall-style gold-toned dungaree, which goes with about everything. This is a total collector’s item for merchandise maniacs, not just because of the brand collaboration but also because of the mountain pants-inspired baggy bottoms that are rarely spotted on one-piece numbers.

Available at Fashiola.com

Priced at Rs 68,924 approximately

Supreme X The North Face dungarees feature mountain pants

Junya Watanabe

Comme des Garçons icon Rei Kawakubo’s protège Junya Watanabe championed the sporty, feminine dungaree dress; the tea-length midi number breaks many fashion rules simultaneously. The black halter dress is made with nylon and faux leather and has a chic geometric neck; the flared skirt has a close-fit near the waist which is a convenient styling option if someone’s looking to restyle it with a belt.

Available at Stylicy.com

Priced at Rs 86,745 approximately

Watanabe's dungaree dress

Rossignol

The Ski dungarees by the French activewear brand Rossignol have an impeccable fit and can double up as athleisure wear; since it’s dressier than most activewear picks, they can also be layered up for a more androgynous look and can be paired with chunky knits or something with a high neck for perfect fall styling.

Available at Stylicy

Priced at Rs 60, 597 approximately

Rossignol's Ski dungarees are chic and androgynous

Zara

Wide leg dungarees will never go out of style; they’re comfortable, transitional and can take you practically anywhere. This linen-blend number by Zara has a roomy waist that can be belted or cinched; it can be styled with a shirt or something breathier and is the perfect Sunday garden party pick.

Available at Zara

Priced at Rs 5,130

Zara's wide-legged dungarees work everywhere

Diesel

Diesel's tie-dye dungarees

The Diesel tie-dye dungaree is great for errand runs; it’s wide-legged, breathy and cropped for convenience. The waist has button fastening on the side, so it’s adjustable. Throw in a pair of Doc Martens and it can take you from the farmer’s market to an EDM club.

Available at Farfetch

Priced at Rs 23,272 approximately