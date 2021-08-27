Trust the dependable dungaree to bring you out of quarantine in style
The dungaree has graduated to a post-lockdown staple; designers are now working towards reviving this beloved ‘90s trend to make it dressier so you can slip into one for a barbecue, an errand run or even for casual Fridays. While brands like Burberry, Celine and Balmain are deconstructing the suspender-and-bib format and introducing newer silhouettes, designers like Ulla Johnson and Isabel Marant are re-imagining dungarees as luxury streetwear with metallic bodies and flashier accents. So, whether you like them slouchy or sporty, you can’t wrong with a dungaree this season:
Perfect Moments
London-based luxury activewear label Perfect Moments makes a great case for including more sporty options in everyday wear; these racing dungarees have a streamlined silhouette which means they can go with an oversized jumper or even a high-collared shirt. The deep U-neck makes the piece more repeatable and resort wear-friendly since it can be paired with flowy materials.
Available at Farfetch.com
Priced at Rs 77,103 approximately
Isabel Marant
It’s the new normal where you can wear a dungaree to the club, to the beach or even a post-work do, if you style it well enough. The Gilekla dungaree by Isabel Marant was a hit at the 2021 spring/summer runway. The tapered, straight leg fit works great for dressy dungarees since they’re more versatile and can be layered with cut-out tops or elaborate vintage blouses.
Available at Lyst.com
Priced at Rs 31, 822
Burberry
Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci takes layering to another level with these grungy cut-out dungarees from the spring/summer 2021 line. The gender-fluid one-piece works with a deconstructed silhouette; the snap-button closure makes layering easy, be it over something baggy or skin-fitting. It’s a playful romper-style streetwear statement that’s hugely adaptable.
Available at Farfetch.com
Priced at Rs 1,16,015 approximately
Supreme X The North Face
Supreme collaborated with activewear brand The North Face for this overall-style gold-toned dungaree, which goes with about everything. This is a total collector’s item for merchandise maniacs, not just because of the brand collaboration but also because of the mountain pants-inspired baggy bottoms that are rarely spotted on one-piece numbers.
Available at Fashiola.com
Priced at Rs 68,924 approximately
Junya Watanabe
Comme des Garçons icon Rei Kawakubo’s protège Junya Watanabe championed the sporty, feminine dungaree dress; the tea-length midi number breaks many fashion rules simultaneously. The black halter dress is made with nylon and faux leather and has a chic geometric neck; the flared skirt has a close-fit near the waist which is a convenient styling option if someone’s looking to restyle it with a belt.
Available at Stylicy.com
Priced at Rs 86,745 approximately
Rossignol
The Ski dungarees by the French activewear brand Rossignol have an impeccable fit and can double up as athleisure wear; since it’s dressier than most activewear picks, they can also be layered up for a more androgynous look and can be paired with chunky knits or something with a high neck for perfect fall styling.
Available at Stylicy
Priced at Rs 60, 597 approximately
Zara
Wide leg dungarees will never go out of style; they’re comfortable, transitional and can take you practically anywhere. This linen-blend number by Zara has a roomy waist that can be belted or cinched; it can be styled with a shirt or something breathier and is the perfect Sunday garden party pick.
Available at Zara
Priced at Rs 5,130
Diesel
The Diesel tie-dye dungaree is great for errand runs; it’s wide-legged, breathy and cropped for convenience. The waist has button fastening on the side, so it’s adjustable. Throw in a pair of Doc Martens and it can take you from the farmer’s market to an EDM club.
Available at Farfetch
Priced at Rs 23,272 approximately