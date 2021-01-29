An ardent love for handlooms is what brought together friends Nirupama Singh Sharma and Anjana Bhamra and start Saffron Saga. Working in close cooperation with weavers and artisans from across the country, the brand’s carefully curated collection of saris, suits, dresses, blouses and nightwear is getting appreciation from a steadily growing stream of loyal customers. We talk to the designers about their latest collection and the trends that will rule this year. Excerpts:

How do you practise and include sustainability in your business?

We strongly believe in zero waste and are trying our best to adhere to that. Our fabrics are upcycled and recycled into beautiful collections of blouses, patchwork designs and our old or leftover stocks of apparel are used in designing in a very creative way. We also believe in giving back to society and so, once a year, we donate a part of our leftover stocks to the needy.

Blue and white viscose cotton nighty

Tell us a little about your latest collection?

We have some beautiful silk wool stoles with hand-embroidered aari work and woollen nighty kaftans and the palette includes pastel pink, peach, lemon and green.

What trends will rule the scene when it comes to ethnic wear?

Saris are the toast of the season, in fact, any season. The way saris have evolved and made a place in any and every wardrobe is something to marvel at. Especially, when it comes to body inclusive clothing, saris are the go-to ethnic wear in today’s times.

Chanderi and cotton block print hand-embroidered concept sari

What are the winter wardrobe essentials?

It’s very important to have a few stylish long and short jackets in handloom weaves, for instance, Ikkat or Ajrakh and a few soft wool stoles. The pairing of these can be so seamless with anything and everything, creating new looks each time. A long jacket over a sari is a dressy affair for a formal evening out. A short jacket with a sari or a skirt or trousers also makes for great workwear.

What will your upcoming SpringSummer 21 look like?

We are coming up with a floral collection which will be called Kusumlata and will include saris, suits, dupattas and kaftans with daintily embroidered, block printed and hand-painted floral silhouettes in handwoven cotton and linens.

Ikkat and nandana cotton reversible long jacket

Any fashion advice for this winter?

Keep it simple and snug. Create multiple looks from your existing wardrobe treasure. That doesn’t mean you don’t buy new stuff. Give away, recycle or upcycle whenever you add more to your wardrobe.

