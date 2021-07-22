The Gossip Girl reboot is lining up the season's hottest bag trends

No one expected the Gossip Girl reboot to be anything less than a maelstrom of the most redeeming Gen-Z looks, and the teen drama is delivering on every count. The original Gossip Girl has had a significant influence over 2010s fashion, so fans obviously expect the rebooted version of the show to up the ante, sartorially. The show centres around affluent Upper East-sider teens who can afford anything from limited edition cult bags to a wealth of monogrammed carriers and the most sought-after Judith Leibers.

As the world opens up, and people start needing bags again, fashion houses are trying their best to serve the savviest and most functional design elements, but the Gossip Girl reboot still relies heavily on cult statement pieces. So be prepared for a parade of the most radical horsebit totes, Hailey Beiber-approved bumbags, monogrammed duffles and some of the hottest signature pieces of the season

Fendi baguette in corduroy

A classic Fendi baguette can save any look; this corduroy pick is ideal for pre-fall wardrobes and was actually constantly spotted on Gossip Girl reboot promos.

Jordan Alexander on the steps on the Met with the Fendi baguette which she pairs with mock-croc Schutz boots

The baguette was the original ‘It’ bag by Fendi; Jordan Alexander who plays Julien Calloway styles it to fit the geek chic memo by pairing the baguette with a prep school look and chunky boots.

JW Pei Rantan Bag

It makes sense for the Gossip Girl reboot to feature ethical labels since activism is a big part of this Gen-Z-oriented show. JW Pei is known for its vegan accessories and is also a great affordable luxury brand.

Emily Alyn Lind carries the croc-embossed JW Pei bag

This chic small shoulder bag is made of croc-embossed vegan leather and comes with a convenient detachable strap; the structured finish makes the piece stand out and makes it the perfect after-dark number, although it was spotted on Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) who carried it on her way to school.

Ferragamo Studio bag

This top-handle tote is known for its versatility since it’s the perfect desk-to-dinner number. It can be worn as a crossbody or a satchel. The sleek calf-leather body and minimal lines play up its timelessness and make it a great day bag since it’s not too flashy.

Savannah Smith with the Ferragamo studio bag

In the GG reboot, this bag was first spotted in the iconic museum staircase scene where Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) carried it with another smaller bag, to play up the double bag trend.

Dior saddle bag

This statement pick had found a spot on the original Gossip Girl too, which is not a surprise since the saddlebag is one of the most iconic Dior models, one that has outperformed its book totes.

Jordan Alexander carries the updated Dior saddle bag

The oblique embroidery detail was actually introduced by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to update the style and make it a great contemporary piece. Julien was seen carrying this graphic Dior saddlebag during an errand, where she paired it with a cropped sweater and a long trench coat

Jimmy Choo Candy Clutch

Whoever said clutch bags were out probably needed a better stylist because the Gossip Girl reboot and the Fall/Winter ‘21 runways have recalled this styling in a major way. Whitney Peak, who plays Zoya, is seen carrying a glitter acrylic Jimmy Choo candy clutch on the show, which she had styled as a sling.

Whitney Peak carries a Jimmy Choo candy clutch on Gossip Girl

The ribbed acrylic and champagne accents make this the perfect night-out statement and also works with a retro vibe. Peak sports this bag with a flashy orange sequined Alex Perry dress which plays up the contrasting shades.

Louis Vuitton Papillon Duffel

It was only a matter of time before the fashion-forward upper East siders were spotted in uptown duffels, and no one has mastered this sporty silhouette better than Louis Vuitton. Interestingly the bag had been a hot-seller for 50 years till it was discontinued in 2009.

The contemporary version of the Louis Vuitton Papillon duffel