Eid is the day to embrace ethnic fashion and during the joyous occasion, a kurta is a must for men. Also, though a classic white kurta cannot go out of fashion, keeping up with the trends is also a must. From smart cuts to easy silhouette and pastel shades, men love playing with their ethnic ensemble. To help them dress in tune with fashion city-based luxe menswear designer Surbhi Pansari throws light at a few apparel trends this Eid. Follow them and make a statement.

“Currently, the trends emerging in the Indian men’s wear category has evolved with time and has undergone a transformation with colours, fabrics, textures and fits/cuts. Contemporary styled Bundis, teamed up with vibrant Kurtas along with Afghani pants, Patialas or slim fitted trousers are the few looks for Eid,” tells us Pansari adding, “Characterised by individual style, classic craftsmanship and fit, the current trend in menswear is asymmetrical cuts & off centred garments too.”



The couturier who is known for dressing up men for a special occasion and is known for her finesse in the industry talks about accessorizing the kurta, “An exquisite piece of stole can be added to enhance the look. One can also accessorize the look by complementing their Indian outfit with proper footwear like embroider loafers or mojris, which are comfortable and chic.”



So, elevate your spirit and also the celebration by making an awe-inspiring fashion statement this Eid.