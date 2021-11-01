World Vegan Day: Some of the newest vegan products out there to try out today!

Going vegan or switching your lifestyle to a vegan-friendly one can be quite the pain. But what if you aren’t losing much in the bargain? We list a few vegan alternatives, from cosmetics to food, that have recently launched in the market and might not make that switch too much of an effort. Also, read on to find out what led to these products being launched, because often more than not, it’s the thought that counts!

The asa Lip & Cheek Tint claims to be a multipurpose product made for rushed mornings or bustling routines to add a burst of colour to your face. This buttery tint can be applied to your lips, cheeks and eyelids and easily blended using your fingers. Infused with walnut seed and orange peel oils, the product promises to give you a dewy, soft and refreshing glow. The shea butter is said to impart a silky smooth texture that seamlessly blends into your skin, giving you a natural flushed look. INR 1,250 onwards. asabeauty.com

“We believe veganism is a choice. We have to switch to it to see a better tomorrow. Being vegan means being compassionate towards animals and committing to sustainability, wellness, and care for the community and the environment. At asa, we go a step further to reflect this compassion by eliminating ingredients such as beeswax — one that is largely sourced unethically. Our no-list of ingredients is a testament to how we do not compromise on asa’s values of being vegan, natural and cruelty-free, while still having a luxe experience with the clean formulations. The health of our planet is in our hands, our mindful and purposeful choices to help the environment.”

— Co-founder, Sukriti Jindal Khaitan

Collection Zero is I Am Animal’s primary line of athleisure comprising T-shirts, cropped T-shirts, hoodie and joggers. The collection claims to be extremely comfortable, sustainable and stylish. INR 999 onwards. iamanimal.com

“I began my own vegan journey almost six years ago, and creating awareness through mediums like fashion naturally captured a special place in my heart. I wanted to offer a compassionate solution by creating a brand that offers cruelty-free, sustainable athleisure clothing without compromising on comfort and style. We felt that there was a clear gap to be filled in this space with not too many interesting options for the new-age, conscious consumer. It was important for me to reflect the philosophy of ‘giving back’ with this brand and we decided to pledge a large percentage of profits towards animal welfare for this reason. I Am Animal is completely cruelty-free and only employs PETA approved and 100 per cent GOTS certified fabrics.”

— Founder, Kunal Avanti

Hair and Nail Vitamin Gummies from Power Gummies

The Power Gummies Vitamins claim to be consciously formulated as 100 per cent vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, gelatin-free, and crafted cruelty-free, using Biotin (Vitamin H), folic acid, and three essential vitamins namely, Vitamin A, C, and E — with the intention of making health fun for all. They promise to be not only delicious and delectable but also a treat for your hair, skin, and health. These chewable vitamins need to be consumed daily, over a period of two months (90 days), to see visible results (two gummies a day). INR 1,200 onwards. powergummies.com

“We believe that health should be the top priority of our life and our priority defines our products. We create differentiated products suiting all — fulfilling complete requirements and industry innovations as well. Our nutrition and health professionals keep researching global discoveries in the supplement industry. As an entrepreneur and individual, I completely support cruelty-free and vegan beauty products as with advancement consumer interest is also developing in the same direction and also it is sustainable. Going vegan was the first thought while curating these gummies. We understood back then that plant-based extract derived supplements would be the next thing in the coming years for sustainable growth and ethical production. Hence, we developed our first variant composition accordingly. The usage of pectin as an alternative for gelatin for working as a thickening and gelling agent is trending in the global gummy industry. In India, it is to gain high traction in the upcoming years due to prominent customer preferences — taste and convenience considerations. The vegetarian nature of gummies ensures the comfortable consumption of different interest groups.”

— Founder and CEO, Divij Bajaj

The Moms Co.’s Natural Age Control Night Cream with Bakuchiol — a natural alternative to Retinol, along with Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Natural Vitamin E claims to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and restore firmness for healthier, glowing skin. INR 798. themomsco.com

“Since our inception, The Moms Co. has been committed to creating the safest natural formulations that are certified toxin-free. At The Moms Co., the products are made with love and without compromise. Apart from all our products being Australian-Certified Toxic-Free™, free of harmful ingredients such as Mineral Oil, Parabens, Synthetic Fragrances, Phenoxyethanol, etc. and being PETA-Certified Cruelty-Free™, our newest ranges such as the Natural Age Control Range, Natural Vitamin C Range and Natural Green Tea ranges are vegan. After extensive research, we found out that vegan ingredients such as Bakuchiol, Green Tea, Willow Bark, Aloe Vera and Ferulic Acid are not just good for the skin and effective but are also good for the environment.”

— Founder and CEO, Malika Sadani

Pure Nutrition’s Omega 3-5-6-7-9 is a multi-purpose supplement that promises to bring the goodness of the five omegas in one product. The supplement is formulated using alpha-linolenic acid, a type of omega-3 fatty acid extracted from flaxseed oil, punicic acid (omega-5) from pomegranate seed oil, gamma-linolenic acid (omega-6) from borage oil, omega-7 from sea buckthorn oil and omega-9 from olive oil. The supplement claims to be extremely beneficial for heart health. It also claims to be ideal for enhancing immunity and improving memory and brain function. It promises to improve eye health and also fights inflammation. Pure Nutrition Omega 3-5-6-7-9 uses all-natural and plant-based sources of omega, making this supplement highly effective and safe for vegetarians. INR 1,999. purenutrition.in

“Pure Nutrition strongly believes in the goodness of nature and the benefits it has to offer us. The premium scientific formulations made from all natural plant extracts are highly effective and provide targeted safe solutions to one and all. The brand believes in being cruelty free and wants to make holistic health accessible to one and all across the globe. Being vegan opens the doors for these natural premium formulations to vegans as well!”

— Founder and MD, Sushil Khaitan

This vegan plant-based ready-to-cook Mutton Samosa from Shaka Harry that uses mock meat claims to be as tasty as the real deal and promises to trick even the most hardcore non-vegetarian into believing they are eating meat. Also available are Chicken Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Chicken Nuggets. INR 295. shakaharry.com

“Plant-based meat products have come a long way from crude versions like soya chunks and other substitutes. Today, customers want healthier meat alternatives that also taste great and deliver an authentic meat-eating experience. We have put in a lot of thought and effort in creating tasty, healthy and planet-friendly plant-based meat products. Our Just Like Mutton Samosa is one of the products that align with our goal of creating delicious snacks for Indian customers. Mutton Samosa is an extremely popular snack in various parts of the country. We realized that no other brand had created a plant-based version of the product despite overwhelming demand and popularity. So, we went on to prepare a plant-based mutton samosa recipe, and it turned out to be fantastic. We realised we’ve got to share this with everyone.”

— Co-founder and product head, Ruth Renitha

