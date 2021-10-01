Durga Puja 2021: Actor Madhurima Basak decodes four festive looks from Kundoful

I f there is any new promising talent who’s creating waves with her looks in the Bengali film circuit, it’s got to be Madhurima Basak. The svelte actor, who hails from Nabadwip, debuted in 2014 in the TV serial Ranga Mathay Chiruni and rose to prominence with TRP-topping serials like Bhojo Gobindo, Sreemoyee and Mohor. After getting noticed in films like Satyanweshi Byomkesh and Bratya Basu’s Dictionary, she has bagged the lead role in Srijit Mukherji’s next Bengali film, X=Prem.

Our Puja cover girl this year, Madhurima, for whom Durga Puja is all about saris, chose four elegant drapes from Kundoful’s latest edit to rock the festive look. We peek into the sizzling siren’s personal life, right from her fashion choices to her fitness secrets. Excerpts:

Madhurima Basak in a red handwoven South Indian silk sari

Pujas, then and now

My fondest Puja memories would be the childhood days spent in Nabadwip (in Nadia). The mandatory Ashtami anjali and bhog and boundless joy of overnight addas with friends made the Puja days so precious.

Till 2019 I would go out with my close friends, but last year, I was mostly at home due to the COV ID-19 situation. This year too, there are no plans as such, with chances of the third wave of the pandemic lurking. It might be simple indoor celebrations with family, friends and my pets.

Festive fashion

Traditional Bengali saris are what I wear these five days, but this year, if I don’t step out then I might as well be in comfortable shorts and pyjamas.

Madhurima in a deep purple georgette benarasi

Sartorial choices

I love experimenting with clothes and accessories and as long as they are comfortable and look good on me. A black silk or chiffon sari, a nice little black dress, vintage denim and a crisp white shirt are wardrobe must-haves for me. I have a fetish for great pairs of shoes and I like to collect them in all shapes and shades.

Fitness mantra

I drink lots of water and mix and match my fitness routine to avoid monotony. I do a bit of functional training, yoga, pilates or, at times, simply go for a brisk walk, rounding it off with planks.

Madhurima in a yellow tussar handwoven benarasi sari

Food and more

I don’t get much time for breakfast on most of the working days and I kickstart my day with coffee. I have a quick brunch which is usually sandwiches or salads and a juice but I love having wholesome Bengali dinners. I love penne in white sauce brimming with mushrooms and broccoli.

Madhurima in a sea-green opara katan benarasi with zari weaves

Beauty secrets

I use paraben-free shampoo and conditioner every alternate day and go for hot oil hair treatment every fortnight to prevent damage. I follow the basic cleaning, toning and moisturising routine and prefer using aloe vera gel in the morning and a hydrating night cream at night.

Beauty essentials in bag

Lip tint and lip balm and sunscreen for sure.

Pictures: Sandeep Sarkar | Makeup: Rupanjana Bhattacharyya | Hair: Priyanka Sarkar | Styling: Bappa Chatterjee | Jewellery: Asian Arts | Saris: Kundoful

Madhurima in a red handwoven South Indian silk sari

Saris all the way!

If it’s Pujas, it must be saris, and designer Rupanjana Bhattacharyya guides us on how to rock the sari look Homegrown handloom sari label Kundoful, spearheaded by designer Rupanjana Bhattacharyya, has steadily gained prominence among the sari lovers in Kolkata for its exquisite pieces of authentic weaves.

This Puja too, this five-year-old boutique with a digital presence, has come up with a wide range of woven wonders and the intense bursts of colours are so occasion-appropriate. We get a lowdown on the same from Rupanjana. Excerpts:

Madhurima in a deep purple georgette benarasi

What are your Puja offerings?

We have come up with a stunning range of exquisite silks, prints, hand-painted saris, dhakai, banarasi and handlooms for this Puja. We are seeing a resurgence in the demand for organic and handwoven yards including hakuba fabric and the evergreen dhakai that are trending big time this year. Organza too is back this year with a bang.

Madhurima in a yellow tussar handwoven benarasi sari

Puja fashion tips?

As we are still dealing with the pandemic situation masks remain an integral part of our lives and monochrome masks would do well. Keep the look simple with very minimal danglers or some hand accessories like statement finger rings or a very simple chain on the wrist along with bucket bags or clutches. Do not over accessorise, keep it balanced and avoid animal prints. One should definitely have printed organza for sashti, a banarasi for ashtami, silk for nabami and a dhakai for dashami.

Upcoming collections?

We would come up with some South Indian saris and kurtas as well as some very elegant handwoven banarasi saris for the upcoming winter wedding season.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas