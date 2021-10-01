Durga Puja 2021: Actor Sudipta Chakraborty flaunts four looks created by designer Paromita Banerjee 

For the talented actor Sudipta Chakraborty, acting has always taken precedence over ‘red carpet looks.’ But when we told her that we want her to wear festive ensembles created by Paromita Banerjee, it didn’t take much convincing to bring the ever-reluctant actor on board. A champion of weaves, she donned four exclusive looks for Indulge besides chatting about her festive fashion choices and more.

Actor Sudipta Chakraborty in a Paromita Banerjee creation

Pujas, now and then:

The fondest memories definitely go back to the childhood days spent at Behala Housing Estate. We had so many activities around the Pujas. I, along with the neighbourhood children, used to participate in dance dramas directed by my mom and plays directed by my dad, including Chandalika and Chitranganda. Our parents used to give us two, five and at times, 20 rupees as pocket money and we didn’t know how to spend so much money since we could get 20 phuchkas or eight aloo dum for only a rupee. It was indeed so full of fun and excitement.

Nowadays, I avoid pandal hopping and prefer home gatherings with close friends. I usually spend Pujas with my sister, Bidipta, at their residence. They have a nice neighbourhood Puja and my daughter simply enjoys being with her friends there. I also judge Puja competitions, and the perk is that I get to see the best pandals around the city without having to negotiate with the madding crowd.

For this year, I have no plans yet. Like last year, this year too I will have house parties on my terrace with friends and spend time at my sister‘s home.

Festive fashion: Saris are my only favourite during these five days. I also like fusion attires with a touch of Bengali ethnicity but I prefer wearing them during the day, the evenings are for saris.

Festive food: I follow no dietary restrictions during these five days and we eat only outside food. Sartorial choices: I don’t like to follow fashion trends but I love it when I see that people love my simple-yet-elegant style and follow that often. I prefer wearing cotton and go for light, simple attires, especially long dresses and saris. For daily wear, I love jeans, shirts and chappals and carry a sling bag to keep my hands free.

Fitness routine: I do yoga and exercise five-six days a week at home. Since I stay on the fourth floor, I often take the stairs instead of the elevators. I also do breathing exercises and face yoga.

Daily diet: I drink 4-5 litres of water and avoid carbs, junk and fried food. I eat green salad and yoghurt and have food every two hours in controlled portions. I eat a lot of fruits and veggies and have my dinner at least two hours before I sleep.

Hair and skincare: I use homemade hair packs like aloe vera gel, lemon and curd packs. I remove makeup and deep cleanse and moisturise my skin.

Beauty essentials in bag: A small mirror, MAC Studio Fix, lipstick, hairbrush, clips, wet wipes, lip gloss and kajal pencil.

Weaving stories for keeps

Designer Paromita Banerjee’s festive edit is an extension of her broader fashion philosophy of green sustainable outfits Ever since the pandemic hit the world, it has irreversibly changed our philosophy and has made us embrace minimalism in every aspect of life, more so in the terms of our sartorial choices. With more people investing in green fashion, homegrown, sustainable designers are under the spotlight more than ever and designer Paromita Banerjee couldn’t be happier about it!

“Our ideology has always been about making outfits that stand the test of time and become classics in your wardrobe. It is all about buying genuine pieces of handwoven wonders that have an eternal feel about them, irrespective of the season,” she says.

The couturier‘s festive collection, like always, has an exquisite range of handwoven garments and saris woven in gold and zari on a base of jewel tones like olive, emerald. “Our signature indigo with touches of rust as an accent is also there. The fabrics include woven matka and linen,” she tells us.

There are classic saris woven in indigo linen and gold besides ikat colour blocks woven in unusual shades of olive and indigo. Also, there are a lot of gold and antique zari and kalidar dresses for evenings. Paromita feels that colour blocking in weaves, woven zari in the form of gold in saris and dresses are back with a bang this Pujas.

“Keep it simple, fuss-free. The idea is to recreate or go back to your existing wardrobe and reuse statement pieces without investing in new ones. A festive wardrobe should have a handwoven sari, a beautiful ghera skirt in multiple kallis/panels or colour-blocked weaves. Wear with simpler tops or tees,” she advises.

Currently, Paromita is busy finishing a line of natural dyed handwoven wonders for summer 2022. She has used vegetable and natural dyes from over 20 varieties, churning out a unique colour palette for the same.

CREDITS: Model: Sudipta Chakraborty / Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar / Hair and Makeup: Abhijit Paul / Styling Olivia Sinha Roy / Accessories: Earthaments and Karishmaz

