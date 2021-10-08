Durga Puja Special: Graceful actress Darshana Banik flaunts four subtle festive looks

If anyone has emerged stronger, fresher and better after the pandemic, it has to be actress Darshana Banik. Touted as one of the most promising young actors from the Bengali film industry, the reticent artiste has moved from strength to strength, building an impressive body of work. Though the pandemic brought the world to a standstill for almost a year and a half, Darshana quietly catapulted her career with a spate of films in Tollywood, Bangladesh and the South Indian film industry.

She just completed a Hindi film that will release on Amazon Prime Video besides the Telugu movie Black. There’s also a Tamil movie Yaarukkum Anjael with Bindu Madhavi ready for release. Besides two upcoming Bangladeshi films, namely, Operation Sunderban and Antaratma, a slew of Tollywood films including Jaal Bondi, Protighat, Sararipu 2 Olpo Holeo Sotti and Mrigaya are slated for release.

A festive ensemble by Kavya Sing Kundu

Before starting her work for the Telugu big-budget movie, Bangarraju, starring Nagarjuna in the lead, Darshana took out time for this Puja-special edition and flaunt - ed four exclusive festive looks curated from renowned designer labels Ritu Kumar, Nupur Kanoi, Kavya Singh Kundu and label Prisho. The actor also chatted with us about her Puja plans, fashion choices and fitness routine.

Pujas, then and now: The fondest Puja memories go back to my childhood days, since those were the days when we enjoyed this festival to the hilt despite the limited - ed pocket money and time curfews set by our ever-anxious parents. I still remember distinctly, how during my adolescence, my parents allowed me, for the very first time, to go out with my friends during the Pujas. I was on cloud nine and really enjoyed eating street food and hopping from one pandal to the other with my friends.

An ensemble by Nupur Kanoi

Also, that feeling of joy and thrill of crushing on someone still remains intact in my heart. Now, I spend the Pujas mostly with close friends and family and offering pushpanjali on Ashtami and having bhog are mandatory. No matter what, I don’t keep any work during the Pujas; I don’t even go for judging the Puja pandals. Puja time is ‘me time.’

Last year, I was in Mumbai and I organised a house party there for my friends. I cooked everything for the occasion. This year, I still don’t know where I will be. But if I am in Kolkata, it will be all about house parties and a little pandal hopping in and around my neighbourhood in Salt Lake, with friends.

Festive fashion choices: It’s only Indian ethnic wear for me during the Pujas and I prefer saris and salwar kurtis for the occasion.

A flowy white dress by Ritu Kumar

Sartorial choices: My fashion choices are simple, minimalistic and I prefer wearing comfortable, colourful maxi dresses that can be worn everywhere and anywhere right from travel to meetings. I love earthy colours besides bright hues including pink, red, orange, yellow and white. But right now, I am swooning over mauve; it’s cool and classy and looks good at any time of the day.

Fitness and diet: I just do yoga and simple exercises every day. I always eat light-spiced, homemade food and avoid junk items totally. My day begins with oats or a healthy, wholesome South Indian breakfast. For lunch, it can be chicken stew, rice, daal and some salad. I love sipping lemon water throughout the day.

Beauty essentials: Lip balm, MAC Studio Fix, sunscreen and a nice body mist.

A layered outfit by Prisho

Festive tips from the designers:

Ritu Kumar: Steeped in craftsmanship and blended with modern silhouettes, which is a signature of the brand, this festive season, we are ushering in extravagant prints on luxe fabrics like velvets and jacquards. This festive season we have come up with an amalgamation of luxurious fabrics with surface detailing that perfectly defines simplicity with sophistication.

Kavya Singh Kundu

■ Mix and match your saris with blouses, crop tops or even shirts. Given the sustainability trend, there will be nothing better than to re-style your pre-existing wardrobe in new and exciting ways.

■ Wear comfortable and breathable fabrics as Pujas are almost always accompanied by a grimy and humid weather with possibilities of heavy showers. Make it a point to wear waterproof makeup since runny mascara will be a disaster in case it rains.

■ Don’t forget to wear your festive masks. Many designer labels are making fancy, embroidered or printed masks for the festive season. Get one to look dressy.

Prisho by Priyanka and Shobhit Kasera

We have worked around a lot of layers and falls that are really in this season. You can experiment with fabrics like silk and silk-organza since they add a lot of glamour to the festive wardrobe. You must include a lot of intricate yet light embroidery or thread work in your ensembles.

We believe in using slightly offbeat colour palettes, sometimes muted pastels and at times deep and saturated earthy, ethnic hues like deep red paired with smoke and aubergine. Try a nice layered ethnic silhouette to rock the Pujas this year. You can accessorise your outfits with embroidered belts too.

Pictures: Siladitya Dutta | Makeup and hair: Babusona Saha | Styling: Poulomi Gupta | Jewellery: Nupur Kanoi, Aurum Designs, Virrayya Jewellery | Shoes: Aparajita Toor | Location: ITC Royal Bengal

