Durga Pujo special: Five makeup tips for that perfect pujo look!

The last three days of Durga Puja are here and it's time to dress up in your favourite saris and apply makeup that enhances your look. But if you are confused about what makeup will go well with all your saris, then here are five tips by Purplle that has roped in Sara Ali Khan as its face for the festive season. Use these tips to nail that look:

Tip 1: Start by hydrating your skin with the Good Vibes Rose Hip Serum, a lightweight formula, enriched with 4 beauty oils (Rosehip oil, almond oil, sesame oil, jojoba oil) & Vitamin E. It locks in moisture to keep your skin hydrated and soft. Next up, the Stay Quirky Makeup Primer that prepares your skin for makeup to last longer.

Tip 2: The most important aspect of a traditional Pujo look is nailing the big bold eyes. Our expert, celebrity makeup artist Nidhi Behl, has a tip to make a lasting impression, “Use a kohl pencil on the waterline as well as on the lower lash line and smoke it up using a smudging brush. For a bold look, run a jet-black gel liner. For a long-lasting, non-teary eye look, use a jet-black eyeshadow and pat the shadow on the outer side of the lower lash line.” The NY Bae the Big Apple of My Eye Kohl Stick is a good pick. A smudged, smoky eye topped with vibrant gold or rose gold shadow will make your eyes look more bright and open.

Tip 3: For the base, start by applying a light coat of the NY Bae All In One Stick, Foundation, Concealer, Contour, Colour Corrector, a few strokes is just right and will last all night. Use some loose powder after you are done with the base, to ensure your makeup stays in place. The Purplle Compact Powder with SPF, Be your own BFF, can be your companion through the evening. Add a natural flush to the cheeks with the Stay Quirky Cheeky Girls’ Blush.

Tip 4: For the nails, you can opt for classic red or go quirky this year with the Stay Quirky High on Glam Nail Lacquer Range.

Tip 5: To finish the look, with a bold red lip, celebrity makeup artist Nidhi Behl, shares her pro tips, "Use a nude lip pencil to outline as well as fill in your lips, using a lip liner acts as a perfect base for the lip color. Then use red lipstick, matte, or glossy as per your liking. To ensure there is no bleeding, take a single tissue and dab it over your lip to remove the excess gloss. To secure the red mouth, use a red eye shadow all over your lip and pat out the excess to give you a comfortable long-lasting hue."

As a final step, use a makeup fixing spray and you are ready to go!