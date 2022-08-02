The Silver shine

For the past few years, oxidised jewellery has been reigning in the world of accessories. From small pendants to big chunky boho necklaces, handmade silver jewellery has become a fad among youngsters and the elderly alike.

Once a mainstream accessory, silver lost its sheen when gold became popular. Even anklets, once a silver ornament, started turning yellow. However, now silver is making a comeback. Even celebrities are making fashion statements with silver jewellery.

If you are looking to add a touch of silver bling to your wardrobe, then here are a few brands and independent handmade jewellery designers where you can narrow down the search.

Traditional to contemporary designs

From traditional designs to trendy collections, everything is moulded in shimmering silver and later embellished to beauties at the newly launched Bhima Silver Palace showroom at MG Road. The showroom has a wide array of silver collections and the most trendy are the ones finished in rose gold and rhodium. The studs and pendant necklaces are priced at `500 and above. From classic styles to bespoke pieces, the fine craftsmanship highlights each piece of jewellery to perfection.

Oxidised jewellery has been a trend among youngsters. The designs are stunningly beautiful with embellishments. “Antique silver collections which come with a gold polish is the trend in weddings. It has been three years since we launched the antique collection and it has already got good feedback,” says a salesperson at the showroom.

Black metal necklaces are also popular among youngsters. For men, hand bracelets and neck chains are also available. Apart from jewellery, articles such as plates, spoons and statues of gods and goddesses are also available in silver.

Nose pins and celebrity-inspired anklets

Ranging from oxidised silver ones to stone-studded ones, the variations in nose pins alone are endless at Pooja Silver Square at M G Road. Unlike before, people now prefer silver jewellery over gold and make sure to match it with their attires, says a salesperson here. While silver pieces mixed with rose gold are the trend, the store also has a collection of ornaments in gold polish.

Lightweight collections include chains, silver rings and nose pins. There is a big collection of nose pins starting from Rs 300. “In silver, we have more trendy designs when it comes to nose pins than in gold. From quirky to religious-inspired designs, all varieties of nose pins are now available. There are pocket-friendly clip-on nose pins and also circular-shaped ones,” said a salesperson.

Film-related designs such as the ring used by Prithivaj in the latest film ‘Kaduva’ to even anklets worn by Aditi Rao Hydari in the film ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ are popular now. The anklet — a hand-cut piece — in the movie was designed by Pooja Jewellers. Now the shop has come up with more lightweight versions of it, which are in great demand, says the salesperson.

Making the Unique cut

Kochi-based Neeta Vijay Kumar always had an interest in accessories. However, her entrepreneurial journey began when she was in college. She first started making and selling jewellery to her friends and family.

“After college, I started working as a content marketer. But I always wanted to do something different and thought about starting a venture. After much research, I zeroed in on a business model concentrating on making handmade jewellery,” says Neeta, who has been in the handmade jewellery business for over five years now.

From semi-precious stones to alloys like brass, Neeta’s venture ‘Stardom Accessories’ offers classy designs to suit every customer. “There are many people who love oxidised silver jewellery. But we have been getting more orders for the druzy jewellery, which uses gemstones. Both chunky and lightweight designs are available in the druzy style,” shares Neeta. Most of her clientele includes people from Kochi and Bengaluru.

Neeta says that she always makes a conscious choice not to repeat her designs. “We focus on neckpieces and statement necklaces are in trend now. The products also include anklets. The black, single anklet was a huge hit among customers. Even if it is oxidised, I see that it is not something similar to other designers,” she says. “When it comes to antique jewellery, it’s only niche customers who prefer it. Hence, I made it according to the customer demand,” she adds.

Gemstone takes the centre stage

Jasmine Akshay Shah, a Gujarati who runs her venture ‘Indyska’ in Thiruvananthapuram, is always interested in making something unique. Jasmine, who has been into jewellery designing for the past 10 years, is an expert in handmade silver designs.

“Gemstone jewellery in silver is the new trend. Earlier, it used to come in gold. Youngsters now prefer chunky bracelets in silver rather than gold. Each of the designs is handcrafted and we are offering them at affordable prices,” says Jasmine.

According to her, designs are made using many precious stones such as rubies, which are in great demand. “People also take rings or bracelets with their respective zodiac signs. The real stone bracelets are a trend among youngsters nowadays,” she adds. Other varieties include bead necklaces, which go well with the sari. Gemstone trees for positivity are also in great demand among the customers, says the designer.

Rhodium-plated pendants are also in demand and can be worn daily as the colour will not tarnish over time. Jasmine also sells oxidised and statement jewellery in silver, which is a beauty to behold.