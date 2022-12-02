Weddings: Here's how Kalighata’s new bridal wear edit Zardoz handspuns a regal saga

Over the years, Kolkata-based label Kalighata has positioned itself as a brand synonymous with exquisite bridal wear meshed with detailed embroideries. This year, as we welcome the grand wedding season, the label helmed by designer duo Ritesh and Neha Kamani, has risen to the occasion with a new and dazzling bridal wear edit titled Zardoz — an ode to the metal embroidery craft of zardozi that has its roots in Persia. The edit corresponds to the brand’s penchant for reviving age-old crafts with a timeless yet contemporary appeal.

Co-founder and design powerhouse Ritesh tells us about the concept and inspiration behind the edit, “Zardoz is an endeavour to add the much-needed glam to the bride’s D-day. We believe each bride is unique and should have the liberty to choose her outfit according to what suits her personality the best. While appealing to the bride’s taste, we aim to sustain zardozi artisans of West Bengal who put in a lot of hardwork in such creations.”

Indeed, the collection exudes glamour with cascading lehengas embellished with zardosi, crystal, sequin, 3-D floral embroidery, and scalloped patterns paired with razorcut blouses. Telling us about the process of creating trousseau worthy outfits, Ritesh says, “Behind our Zardoz and other collections, there is a meticulous process of hand-painted artwork, layered washes, and then printing on the fabrics. Once the fabric is ready, our dedicated team of artisans works their charm with beautiful and intricate embroideries. Our designs are homage to the Indian heritage, and at the same time, embrace the modern quintessence of feeling confident in one’s skin.”

What makes this collection different from the label’s past edits is its focus on intricate designs and exuberant colour palette that veers from neutral shades of pale ivory, beige, and golden to dramatic hues like navy blue and Indian reds and playful tones of rust orange and pastels. Elaborating on the vivid colour scheme, Ritesh tells us, “We have tried to keep the silhouettes simple and the glam quotient high. Predominantly using pastel shades, this collection has been created using the high gloss shiny sequins, beads, and the copper twisted wires of zardozi. We are also very excited to introduce the shades of amber, and rust which keeps the ensemble’s tones warm yet aesthetic.”

Coming to bridal wear trends for this wedding season, Ritesh thinks that sartorial fads will vary, given the new-age preferences of brides. “We can see detailed bridal lehengas to multi-coloured ones for the daytime. I observe that the vintage theme-inspired pastels would make their way to the brides’ and bridesmaids’ wardrobes. Further, while the classic red and maroon lehengas never fail to squeeze into the trousseau, pink is the colour we might see a lot in different shades.” Here’s to a happy wedding season.

Rs.90,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada