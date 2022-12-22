Christmas: These festive gifts will revive the spirit of Secret Santa

Christmas fervour hits a different high with the guesswork that goes behind the fun game of Secret Santa. As you don Santa’s cap, we become the elves for you! We have got your back in deciding the perfect gifts. From choco delights and festive greetings to warm rugs and baked treats, sleigh into the Holiday Season with these choicest picks.



Chocolate Wonderland

The essence of Yuletide is incomplete without a box of chocolates. Spread some winter joy with a Chocolate Wonderland Gift Box by the gourmet popcorn brand 4700BC. The assorted box comes with a wide array of flavoured popcorns that range from Nutty Tuxedo, Cranberry White, Mocha Walnut, Caramel and much more. The box also comes with scented candles, fairy lights, Christmas décor items and coupon cards to amp up that festive buzz.

₹ 2,999 upwards. Available online.



Chocolate Wonderland Gift Box

Christmas Cheer Gift Box

Many of us desire our gifts to be practical. Bring your giftee a curated Christmas Cheer Gift Box by Nappa Dori that contains functional items. The box contains a lot of goodies like a Quad Tray, Christmas Ornament, Bookmarks, Classic Casebound, Classic Pencils, Macaron Measuring Tape & Leather Hanging that will take care of your giftee's day-to-day needs.

₹ 6,200 upwards. Available online.

Christmas Cheer Gift Box

Elegant Rugs

Say winters and cosy blankets and rugs will instantly grab your attention. Moreover, they bring family and friends closer in bonhomie to unwrap the X’mas gifts and decorate the tree. This festive season, get a warm and festive upgrade with Rug Republic’s Christmas special Sarah rug. A tightly woven pit loomed rug in recycled silk and hemp, this geometric motif-inspired weave bodes well with ethno-chic interiors. It's made from recycled silk and natural jute and that makes it sustainable and boho in look.

₹ Rs 9,675 upwards. Available online.

The Rug Republic's rugs

Handcrafted Dolls

While handmade gifts are always winsome, not all of us are great at crafts. However, clothing label Anavila has come up with adorable dolls and toys from their collection Busa and Friends. The beautiful dolls come wrapped in natural linen silhouettes from the label. They stand out for the handcrafted detailing in dolls such as tiny accessories, expressions and attires. Surely, a lovely gift to embellish the X’mas tree or send as a souvenir of love to someone special.

₹ Rs 3,200 upwards. Available online.

Anavila Doll

Festive rejuvenation

Christmas and year-end parties are the time to shine, but a mere glam dress won't do the talking. This winter season, let your skin breathe and radiate naturally. Rising to the occasion, The Body Shop has come up with a special Christmas collection of personal care products in three gifting ranges titled Passionfruit, Wild Pine, and Spiced Orange. They include hand balms, shower gels, body butter, body yoghurt, body scrub and oils and more that will let you make a splash with an invigorated self!

₹ Rs 2,595 upwards. Available online.

The Body Shop's range

Get crafty

While Secret Santa is all about surprising with the best gift, its wrapping is an essential and almost forgotten part. A personalised packing often makes a memorable present. This season, we have Paper-It’s top selection of gifting options that are a blend of sustainability, creativity and modernity. They have customised Christmas envelopes, gift bags, stickers, Christmas ornaments and much more for thoughtful packaging.

₹ Rs 300 upwards. Available online.

Christmas cards by Paper-It



Decadent Cakes

No Christmas celebration is ever done without the ritualistic Plum cake. Magnolia Bakery which has an outlet in Hyderabad has come up with baked delights like Plum Cake made of dryfruits, spiced with fresh fruits and soaked with rum. Another treat is their Christmas and Holiday Piped cupcakes. Besides tempting one with their taste, they are also a visual treat with Christmas-themed decorative frostings of Santa, candies, Selfridges and more.

₹ Rs 160 upwards. Available online.

Magnolia Bakery's cupcakes

