Women in Bengaluru are kicking off the festive season with printed Kanjeevaram and mixed silks

Sharing ellu bella and harvest festival Makar Sankranti go hand-in-hand. But what’s a festival without a little bit of vanity and shopping? Bengalureans, especially women, are kicking in the festive season with some shopping.

There are a few festivals that Lakshmi N looks forward to, and shopping for Sankranti is one of them. “Makara Sankranti is the first festival of the year. My mother and I try and get something new as guests come home. We also visit their homes to share ellu bella. It feels nice if you are wearing something new,” says Lakshmi, who works as a product manager.

Kanjeevaram and Banarasi silks are the top picks for this festive season. Rohith Ramesh, partner at Vijayalakshmi Silks, says Kanjeevaram are definitely the preferred picks for a festival like Sankranti. “We specialise in handloom sarees. We’ve noticed people opting for printed and bandhini Kanjeevaram sarees. Apart from this, we have also seen a demand for organza Banarasi sarees and satin silks,” says Ramesh, who is a fourth generation owner. He adds most of these pieces are for occasional wear and start from Rs 8,000 onwards.

Along with the handloom sarees, prints are surely ruling the charts. And when it comes to handloom sarees, people are trying to experiment with two weaves. Designer Sakina Ahmed, who also customises the weaves for customers, says people are going bold with these experiments. “Ikkats have always been the crowd favourite. Apart for kanchi saree, many are going for paithani silk, which is a weave from Maharashtra. They are also opting for Kanjeevaram sarees with paithani borders,” says Ahmed, who runs a boutique called Needleye on Dickenson Road. The prices of these sarees go up from Rs 8,000 to Rs 7 lakh, depending on the quality of the silk and the work.

The overall look of a silk saree is incomplete without proper jewellery to go with it. There has been a demand for elaborate chokers and multi-layered necklaces in the temple jewellery purchases. “Many shoppers are now pairing their existing jewellery with newer chokers and long necklaces to play with the styling,” says Bini Arora, founder of Srishti Fine Jewellery. She also adds there’s a demand functional jewellery.

“Today’s millennial shoppers are looking for smaller temple jewellery pieces like simple sets and small-sized chaand balis and jhumkas for intimate weddings and events. These can be worn everyday and paired with your western outfits as well,” she says.