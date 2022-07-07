Handbag must-haves for Fall 2022

Monsoon has arrived in full flurry and you might just be a fashionista who likes to be ahead of time in prepping up for the next season. If you are obsessed with handbags, and thinking of getting a trendy one that is picking up amongst divas right now, we have prepared a list for you. Here are the best picks for you to shop coming Fall:

Minimal hues

Make a statement this Fall with a solid brown front slap structured bag from New Delhi based premium brand Square Loop. The label will surely uplift your wardrobe with its simple style and traditional art & craft techniques.

Where: squareloopbags.com

Instagram: @square_loop

Place for all

If you're looking for a handmade duffle bag with a touch of Indian craftsmanship, Maisha Lifestyle from Ahmedabad is the place to go. The brand's main mission is to bring together age-old Indian crafts with sustainable materials like vegan leather, all while working with the local artisans.

Where: maishalifestyle.com

Instagram: @maishabyesha

It’s time to shine

Add some glitz and glamour to your evenings with a red sequin and cutdana hand-embroidered, pouch shaped bag from Eena. They make handcrafted designer bags for all occasions. The embellishment and embroideries are done using handloom techniques.

Where: eenaofficial.com

Instagram: @eena.official

Leather it up

Mistry is a young, luxe homegrown brand that creates geometric shaped bags with a modern twist using leather as the main material. Their half- moon bag is a signature design and the label is well-known among fashion content creators like Sejal Kumar, Komal Pandey, Carla Dennis.

Where: shopmistry.com/

Instagram: @shopmistry