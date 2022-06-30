Popular fashion retail platform Pernia’s Pop Up gets massive boost in funding from actress Madhuri Dixit Nene

Purple Style Labs, owner of Pernia’s Pop Up Shop that retails in premium multi-designer wear, accessories, and jewellery, has raised USD 10 million in its series B funding round led by film personalities like actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and other veteran investors.

Talking about the investment decision, the Kalank star said, “India has always had a rich history in culture, and this has constantly seeped into the fashion industry. This thought has been brought to the forefront by Purple Style Labs as they have given a new meaning and outlook to India’s luxury fashion industry. I have been highly impressed with their curation of refreshing designs, colours, quality, and texture. Their biggest asset is recognising Indian designers and giving them an international platform to be discovered.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Pernia's Pop-Up Shop currently showcases works of over 800 plus designer labels including Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Rohit Bal, Ritu Kumar, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Aggarwal, Masaba, and Anushree Reddy amongst others. Madhuri Dixit, who is exploring new ventures with an enterprising spirit, last made headlines with the success of her OTT debut project, The Fame Game. The Kalank star will be next seen in the OTT film Maja Maa, helmed by Indian actor-producer-director Anand Tiwari.