Here's how label Drawn's Artist Edit series is thriving on wearable art trend

If there is an age for experimentation in fashion, it’s now with new-age labels making a splash with unique ideas. Delhi-based independent fashion brand Drawn is one such idea born out of the love for artsy prints and vibrant hues. The label — a proud pandemic baby born in 2020 — is the brainchild of creative entrepreneur Rhea Bhattacharya. It was created to fill the void in the Indian market for functional yet chic daily wear. Its ensembles stand out for their bold silhouettes, mood-boosting colour palette, exuberant and beautiful prints.

The Artist Edit collection

The label recently launched the Artist Edit series where it collaborates with illustrators and mixed media artists to create fun-filled limited-batch collections. The latest in the series is a creative collaboration with illustrator Richa Kashelkar where Richa’s artworks titled Maya (Illusion) and Passengers of the Realm come alive on a canvas of luxe viscose satin and premium cotton poplin, giving a ’70s inspired retro look. They take form and shape with off-shoulder dresses, billowy sleeves, and exaggerated collar details. The edit is a visual treat with a jewel-toned colour palette of ruby red, emerald green, topaz orange and indigo melding into one another in sinuous graphics.

Ensembles having Richa Kashelkar's artworks

Telling us about the collaboration, Rhea shares, “The idea of turning ordinary into exceptional clothing with art was very exciting. The best part of the collaboration is scouting artists that have a unique vision and style. The art and the artist are always the starting point in the design process. Their vision shapes our choices for the entire collection that includes fabrics, silhouettes as well as how we shoot and promote the pieces. The idea of bringing an artist’s work into closets around the world is what really drives us.” We also spoke to Richa about her first collaboration with Drawn. “I had already seen and fawned over Drawn’s outfits earlier so it was with much enthusiasm that I agreed when they approached me with the idea,” she tells us.

Ensembles having Richa Kashelkar's artworks

Given the collection is a work of wearable art, we asked Richa about this trend, “Wearable art is a new and absolutely fun concept as clothes make for a great canvas. Clothes have always been used as a way to showcase our identity, and with art on it, it just levels up.” Rhea adds, “Art, print and colour form an interesting combination for people to express themselves and given how saturated the fashion market is, people are on the lookout for something new. Hence, they are going for art-inspired pieces as they look striking."

Like Drawn’s past edits, this edit too is sustainable. Rhea shares with us, “We were very clear that as a new brand with a clean slate, we had the opportunity to lay the foundation of a responsible business. So our focus had been to be mindful of how much we produce and consume. We work on a preorder format that helps us gauge demand and manufacture only as per the requirement. Limited print runs and small batch production makes sure we do not overproduce and can keep a check on wastage.” This might mean that fewer people will have access to the apparel created by the label but ensures a greater value to the pieces.

