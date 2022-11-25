Weddings: From cocktail to sangeet, this party edit by KALKI X Deme has got you covered from day to night time

Decades will come and go, but fashion trends from ’80s and ’90s are often known to make a glittery comeback. And when it’s the season of parties, weddings and winter festivals, retro-themed dressing is a great way to make heads turn. Our memory instantly flashes sequin mini-dresses, furry scarves, shoulder-padded waist coats, military jackets and platform heels. Taking a clue from retro fashion, multi-faceted brand KALKI, helmed by Saurabh Gupta and Mumbai based label Deme by designer model Gabriella Demetriades, have launched their ’90s inspired disco themed edit, which is all about bling, grace and playfulness.

Crafted for the urban, fashionforward women, the sizzling pieces from the edit stand out for their breeziness and ultra-glam appeal. From off-shoulder bustiers, turtle neck blouses, double knotted crop tops teamed with floor-grazing lehengas, slit metallic skirts to mettle saris, pearl embellished lehengas and kaftans – it’s a mix of traditional yet contemporary styles.We speak to Gabriella about this edit.





Could you tell us about your collaboration with KALKI?

People love KALKI and their creations. We thought why not get our creative juices flowing on creating a collection that is apt for a party, this season? We wanted something which carries an Indian appeal with an international grace. The collection is about bold styles made with glistening silhouettes. It’s crafted to evoke that inner diva dressed for a myriad of occasions — from engagement to cocktail parties.





What sartorial element from the ’90s inspired fashion can we expect?

The edit has designs that are fitting for a number of Indian occasions — sangeet, reception, or cocktail parties, as I mentioned earlier. We have incorporated metallics and shimmer to capture the ’90s glamour. Also, given that the past eras of Bollywood have always caught people’s fancy, we have brought silhouettes and patterns in those styles.We have worked with soothing silhouettes and embellishments like molten metallic colours, pearls, fringe border, satin crepe, sequins and shimmer.





Is there a reason why you chose to launch this collection now?

With wedding parties lined up for the season, we thought it was the right time to launch it. The edit is created for every woman who is not scared to be herself and never gets tired of experimenting with her sensuous and flawless looks.





What are the party-wear trends for this winter?

This season, we have been noticing glitz and glam to steal the show. People are opting for shimmer and sleek fits.



Rs.14,940 upwards. Available online and in-store.

