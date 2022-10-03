FDCIx Lakmé Fashion Week: What to expect from the country's biggest fashion and beauty showcase

One of the most anticipated fashion events is back in the country with FDCIx Lakmé Fashion Week joining forces. The six-day glitzy event starting on October 11 and ending on October 16 will be held in Mumbai. It will be a fully on-ground edition after the pandemic-induced hiatus of two years. The event will bring top-notch designers and beauty brands to the showcase.

The fashion event will see longstanding beauty and designer wear collaborations. This includes NEXA x Gaurav Gupta, Lakmé Salon x Samant Chauhan, TENCEL x Anju Modi, R|ElanTM x Gauri & Nainika, realme x Amit Aggarwal and Logitech x Saaksha & Kinni.

The event will have eminent designerwear showcases from labels like Abraham & Thakore, Gaurang Shah, Payal Singhal, Pawan Sachdeva, Satya Paul, Shantnu and Nikhil, Shyamal & Bhumika, Aisha Rao, Anushree Reddy and Rina Dhaka and many more. It will also see the return of master couturier Shahab Durazi.

Apart from that, the event will have sustainable fashion collaborations between TENCEL x Anju Modi, Eká, and a showcase by Pieux. The platform’s groundbreaking talent discovery programmes like GenNext, INIFD Launchpad, The Spotlight x Bloni will put a spotlight on new talent in the fashion industry.

The event will put forth the aspect of sustainability, inclusivity, diversity and innovation that define the contours of fashion in today's time. Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI shares, “This season’s curation of both designers as well as initiatives across a varied range of commitments by the platform truly inculcates the best talent we have in fashion today. As we navigate through the return of in-person showcases, fashion enthusiasts can expect electrifying and dynamic presentations that are rooted in design compositions that present themselves as nothing short of art on the runway. FDCI is delighted to be back in Mumbai with a grand edition and several unique FDCI showcases along with a huge focus once again on the business of fashion.”

The other curated events will include Lakmé’s collaboration with designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi and the FDCI Designer Stockroom sale to name some.

The showcase will be live-streamed on Jio TV, Voot and FDCI and LFW’s socials.

