Diwali special: From magical Meenakari to elegant jadau, look great in these luxe adornments

With most young and conscious fashionistas increasingly eyeing bijouterie that are elegant and repeat-worthy, most designer luxe labels are coming up with a host of intelligent festive options that one can re-use for the upcoming wedding season. From intricate designs to lavish tones, the offerings will spoil you for choice. Here are some ritzy all-rounder pret pieces for you to choose from some of the best luxe designer brands online:

Neety Singh Jewellery

Bling it on!

Known for its modern take on antique jewellery, the label Neety Singh Jewellery is flaunted by the likes of Vidya Balan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Twinkle Khanna. The bespoke label's Autumn edit Intrepid has a versatile line-up of vintage yet unconventional chokers, hoops, elegant kaanphool, oversized studs, rings, bracelets and statement medallion pendants set in 14, 18 and 22-carat gold. The feminine pieces display uncut diamonds, polki, rubies, emeralds, lapis and navratan stones finished in yellow and white gold as well as intricately handcrafted using jadau, meenakari and partash.

Price on request. On neetysinghjewellery.in

Mairaa by Ambica Mohta

Mairaa Fine Jewellery

This two decades old brand Mairaa by Ambica Mohta boasts of handcrafted modern designs that are perfect for millennial women looking for some glam factor. Set in 18-carat gold and rose gold these handcrafted beauties come replete with natural diamonds, rose cuts, rubies, emeralds and pearls. You can choose from their exquisite array of classic tennis bracelets, gold cuffs, diamond and gold cuffs, beautiful diamond and south sea pearls earrings to edgy diamond ear cuffs to stand out in the Diwali crowd.

Price on request. Instagram: @mairaabyambica

Raabta by Rahul

Raabta by Rahul

Worn by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon and Sanya Malhotra, semi-precious jewellery brand Raabta by Rahul's latest line-up, Palki 2.0 highlights the journey of two soulmates seeking divine blessings. Designer Rahul Luthra has used different flower motifs and tried to recreate the oldest craftsmanship by employing meenakari techniques. The collection flaunts elegant pieces with handpainted enamel.

Price on request. On raabtabyrahul.com

Paksha by Tarinika

Paksha by Tarinika

Contemporary, elegant and royal, Paksha By Tarinika's festive edit, Baroque comprises a modern line of elegant and chic pieces with floral motifs. With detailed 3D floral and animal carvings along with moissanite stones, the avante garde collection has a rich display of lightweight festive wear comprising necklaces, earrings, pendants, bangles, and rings in gold-plated 925 silver, monzonites, kempu, gemstones, and exquisite freshwater pearls that are contemporary in style.

Price on request. On www.paksha.com

Izzari by Aanchal Jain

Izzari by Aanchal Jain

The luxe label Izzari by Aanchal Jain has come up with Festive Gleam, a dainty range of blingy adornments that are all-day wear options and can be worn for multiple occasions. Choose from the opulent range of bespoke gold bracelets, earrings, and exotic rings to your festive collection embellished with colourful precious and semi-precious gems and stones.

Price on request. On theizzari.com

Avior Jewels

Avior Jewels

Check out Avior Jewels' limited edition kundan jewellery handcrafted by local artisans of Rajasthan. The sophisticated pieces of bijoux designed by Vikram Bairathi are versatile and go very well with your traditional attires. You can choose from the very beautiful Pink Lotus and Emerald Jhumkis, Green Peacock earrings, Emerald Flower bangles and Black Chandbalis to rock this Diwali.

Price on request. On aviorjewels.com