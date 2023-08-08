Voylla unveils exquisite Rakhi Collection for a truly memorable Raksha Bandhan celebration this year

Voylla, India’s leading fashion jewellery brand from Jaipur, welcomes patrons to a matchless Raksha Bandhan shopping experience with the introduction of their exclusive Rakhi Collection on their website as well as across all Voylla stores and kiosks across the country. This year, Voylla presents a diverse selection of rakhis, rakhi sets, and thoughtful gifts, designed to set up your celebration as a truly unforgettable one.

The collection is an assortment of impressive rakhis that are thoughtfully made to symbolise the sacred bond between siblings. The Designer Rakhi line is made with intricate designs, vibrant colours and premium materials.

One of the special features of this collection is an exclusive range of silver rakhis that are crafted with 925 sterling silver, whose purity and quality is guaranteed. They serve not only as beautiful ornaments for the ceremony but also as a timeless token of love and friendship between siblings, for years to come.

Kundan rakhis include Kundan stones radiating charm and elegance. To go with the ongoing trend, bracelet rakhis by Voylla is a style statement of their kind. The divine rakhi range features sacred symbols and motifs that invoke blessings of love, protection and well-being. For harmony and protection, the rudraksha rakhis include sacred beads that induce calming effects.

For the younger siblings, playful kids’ rakhis beautifully capture the innocence and joy of childhood with popular cartoon characters and vibrant colours. Celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters-in-law is simplified with the elegant bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi sets.

To make your Raksha Bandhan shopping experience even more delightful, Voylla is offering an exclusive discount of 20% on the purchase of any two or more products, exclusively on its website. Customers can simply use the code RAKHI20 at checkout to avail of this limited-time offer. You can also purchase rakhis from this exquisite collection at a Voylla branded store or kiosk in your city.

And there is more on offer even for those whose brothers live abroad. Voylla understands that distance should never hinder the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, hence offers international delivery directly from its website. With efficient shipping options, sisters can send their heartfelt wishes and gifts across borders, making the festival truly global.