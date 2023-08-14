Independence Day: Pay a tribute to tricolour with these colour-coded styles

Independence Day is a moment of pride when we celebrate the triumphant hues of our national flag, Tiranga — saffron, green, white and navy blue. Here’s our curation of colour-coded ensembles that let you pay a patriotic tribute to the national flag.

Boho Jumpsuit

This contemporary and minimal jumpsuit features a relaxed fit with wide, full-length legs that reach the ankle. It has a round neck and is sleeveless, offering easy styling for various occasions, whether you're dressing up or down. Crafted from a distinct viscose-seersucker fabric, it boasts a unique alternating texture known for its breathability.

Sheen of Kanjeevarams

Kanjeevaram saris embody our rich heritage and cultural legacy, showcasing the country's craftsmanship and expertise in handicrafts. This design by the ethnic wear brand Straavi seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary motifs. The verdant green sari is beautifully complemented by a golden border, ensuring you stand out brilliantly during celebratory moments.

A Modern Spin

RaMa, a Hyderabad-based label, is renowned for reviving India's ancient textiles such as hand-woven Khadi, Jamdani and Muslin. Their new collection, titled Wanderlust, features this Emerald Green Muslin Tube Top adorned with Jamdani motifs. Its spirited green hue and feminine allure will make you the focal point of any gathering. Complete the look by pairing it with sleek white pants and oversized sunglasses.

Pizzaz of Prints

Drawn's innovative designs have captivated attention for their laid-back outerwear adorned with lively prints. This abstract floral printed shirt, part of their Le Jardin collection, showcases a serene colour palette of cool blues and lilacs, reminiscent of moonlight gracing a field. Its pleated collar and cuff details add sophistication, making it a perfect choice for leisurely days spent picnicking or lounging. Pair it with white pants for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble.

Keep on the Glam-Game

This sequin dress from designer Sameer Madan's collection, Untamed, draws inspiration from the enduring Italian icon, Monica Bellucci. Experience a fusion of glamour, empowerment and romance gracefully interwoven in this collection. This sculpted metallic orange dress stands out as a must-pick option, reflecting the collection's playful essence.

Bedazzling beige

Embrace the timeless allure of neutrals with this pearlcore lehenga set from the Indian wear label Vvani. This ensemble pays homage to the pursuit of artisanal perfection, craftsmanship, and versatility that collectively define India's sartorial legacy.

Bedazzling beige

We further decode the significance of these colours and their interpretation in fashion.

Saffron represents the spirit of sacrifice and courage and so ensembles featuring boldness and vibrancy of orange and saffron shades will rule on the Freedom Day. Green stands for vitality, growth and prosperity. Hence luxury wear that brings a sense of freshness to designs is a good choice.

White stands for purity, peace and truth so minimalist ensembles in neutral hues are a go-to. The navy blue represented by the wheel in the flag (Ashok Chakra) shows stability and strength. Opt for ensembles that stand the rest of time, and are durable and timeless.