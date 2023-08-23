Unique Rakhis to look out for this Rakshabandhan

With Rakshabandhan knocking on your doors, have you had the time to get the perfect Rakhi for your siblings? Today, the festival of love, care, and protection has extended beyond the celebration of the brother-sister bond and has expanded to celebrating, art, craft, heritage, and tradition which are reflected in the myriad concept Rakhi’s available in the market. Indulge takes a look at some of the unique Rakhi’s that can be grabbed this year. Take your pick today!

Charm embellishment Rakhi from Nestasia

Embellished Rakhi's from Nestasia

Here’s a Rakhi that not only takes care of the environment but also is aesthetic and can be preserved in its original condition as a memory for a long time. These cloth bracelets Rakhis are super soft and skin-friendly, especially for the young audience, and have beautiful button and charm embellishments that enhance the look of the item. What's more, the embellishments also have seed fillings that can be planted. You celebrate Rakhi but also plant a tree!

Available on website

Plantable Rakhi from Phool.co

Evil Eye Rakhi

Get the best of modern sleek designs with environment consciousness in the elegant designs of Phool Rakhis. From evil eye to flower motifs, all are exclusively limited edition pieces. Each Rakhi is made with cotton bands to protect the skin and has large hanging tassels to make it look prettier. These are seed Rakhis and can be planted after use.

Available on website

Pet Rakhis from Ferns n Petals

Pet Rakhi

If you are looking for Rakhis to celebrate with your furry best friends, look no further. These cool Rakhis are made with body-friendly elastic bands and would slide smoothly into the paws. They come in a variety of cute designs and are sure not to be missed this season.

Available on website

Crochet fun from Samoolam

Crochet on your hands

Courtesy: Instagram/ Samoolam

Check out the simple, yet elegant hand-made crochet Rakhis from Samoolam. These are made by the women communities in Bihar giving them a chance of empowerment through work. They come in bright colours like red, orange, yellow, blue, multi-coloured, and in various designs. Grab yours today.

Available on Instagram

Sujalam

Kantha Stitch Rakhi

Courtesy: Instagram/ Sujalam

From saris to home decors and now patterns on Rakhi, Bengal’s Nakshi Kantha embroidery has taken the world over by storm. Get these unique Rakhi’s straight from the artisans. Every Rakhi has a personal touch with handmade stitches that give an exclusive feel to it.

Available on Instagram or via email dasmilan17@gmail.com

Ekibeki Association

Enamel Rakhi

Courtesy: Instagram/ ekibeki association

Opt for some cool, handmade enamel Rakhi’s with words like brother and sister carved on them. These are Rakhis made for life and can be preserved forever. They come in beautiful metallic ombre shades with gold foil write-ups on top.

Available through Instagram

Edha

Terracotta Rakhi

Seed Rakhi is an initiative by Edha which is a self-help group of the Gach Green Hands Social Welfare. The Rakhi’s are crafted with earthy hues, seeds and are complete with emotions. One would find Rakhis made of jaggery leaves, terracotta, and clay.

Available on order through Whatsapp at 7001714095

Bonus: Make your Own Rakhi with Onaya Fashion

Upcycled Rakhi

One of the things that make Rakshabandhan so special is having a hand-crafted Rakhi for your siblings. One need not be a master at the art but it’s the emotions and effort which sets it apart. Onaya Fashion in Kolkata gives an opportunity for visitors to walk into their store and make their own takeaway Rakhi, without any charges. What’s best about the Make Your Own Rakhi initiative? These are made with upcycled cloth scraps and contribute towards decreasing the burden of landfills.

Dates: till August 29, 2023

Address: 8A Woodstreet, Park Street area, Kolkata