Checkout these budget friendly Rakhi gifts to cheer your sibings
As the festive season begins, we rounded up the best buys from beauty, wellness, personal care and bedazzling bijouterie
Get ready to embark on the festive fiesta as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner! It's
that time of the year when the sibling love-o-meter goes off the charts amidst sweets, laughter,
and frolic fun of surprise gifts. We bring you a fabulous gifting range for your siblings,
especially the choosy sisters who don't shy away to ask for the best. We have got you covered
with beauty, wellness, personal care and bedazzling bijouterie presents.
Rakhi for all
Over the years, Rakhi has become a gesture of love tied not just by the sister to the brother, but
vice-versa. As threads of love know no gender, it’s time to fetch a Rakhi to seal the bond. This
multicoloured, beaded, and crystal-embellished Rakhi from ITRH is an unbeatable fashion totem
for the occasion.
Rs. 2,000 upwards. Available online.
Glam up
Here’s a shoutout to all the brothers who love to see their sisters doll up for the occasion. Swiss
Beauty has launched a gift pack offering a slew of cosmetics like eyeshadow palette, gloss, face
palette, nail paint and more to amp up the festive fervour.
Rs. 1,000 upwards. Available online.
Embrace the bracelet
Gift your sister a new-age Rakhi in the form of a bracelet to treasure. Shaya has come up with a
slew of options from which this jewel-toned blue-coloured silver enamel bracelet has caught our
attention for its sheer opulence.
Rs. 6,700 upwards. Available online.
Flawless skin
Before prepping your skin for makeup, don’t forget to give it proper nutrition. Loud Skin has
launched a range of skin serums with Vitamin C boosters to combat pigmentation, aid in
exfoliation, skin brightening and nourishment.
Rs. 720 upwards. Available online.
Lips do the talking
Gift your sister the experience of velvety tenderness and vibrant shades with La Mior's lip tints.
These lip tints come with a pH-responsive, long-lasting colour-shifting formulation filled with
the goodness of Jojoba, Almond, and Rosehip.
Rs. 1,000 upwards. Available online.
Wear a smile
Looking for a cutting-edge gift that brings a smile to your sibling's face? Perfora has come up with electric toothbrushes in captivating shades of aquamarine and ruby red that go beyond mere functionality to give the ultimate personal care in your loved one's daily routine.
Rs. 1,500 upwards. Available online.
Sweet indulgence
What’s a festival without sweets? Haldiram has introduced a heart-touching campaign named
Pyaar Ka Tohfa, emphasising the enduring connection between siblings during Raksha Bandhan.
The initiative features an assortment of sweets, nuts, chocolates and all time favourite Laddoo.
Rs. 430 upwards. Available online.