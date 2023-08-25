Checkout these budget friendly Rakhi gifts to cheer your sibings

Get ready to embark on the festive fiesta as Raksha Bandhan is around the corner! It's

that time of the year when the sibling love-o-meter goes off the charts amidst sweets, laughter,

and frolic fun of surprise gifts. We bring you a fabulous gifting range for your siblings,

especially the choosy sisters who don't shy away to ask for the best. We have got you covered

with beauty, wellness, personal care and bedazzling bijouterie presents.

Rakhi for all

Over the years, Rakhi has become a gesture of love tied not just by the sister to the brother, but

vice-versa. As threads of love know no gender, it’s time to fetch a Rakhi to seal the bond. This

multicoloured, beaded, and crystal-embellished Rakhi from ITRH is an unbeatable fashion totem

for the occasion.

Rs. 2,000 upwards. Available online.

ITRH's Rakhi

Glam up

Here’s a shoutout to all the brothers who love to see their sisters doll up for the occasion. Swiss

Beauty has launched a gift pack offering a slew of cosmetics like eyeshadow palette, gloss, face

palette, nail paint and more to amp up the festive fervour.

Rs. 1,000 upwards. Available online.

Swiss Beauty pack

Embrace the bracelet

Gift your sister a new-age Rakhi in the form of a bracelet to treasure. Shaya has come up with a

slew of options from which this jewel-toned blue-coloured silver enamel bracelet has caught our

attention for its sheer opulence.

Rs. 6,700 upwards. Available online.

Shaya's jewels and bracelet

Flawless skin

Before prepping your skin for makeup, don’t forget to give it proper nutrition. Loud Skin has

launched a range of skin serums with Vitamin C boosters to combat pigmentation, aid in

exfoliation, skin brightening and nourishment.

Rs. 720 upwards. Available online.

Loud Skin



Lips do the talking

Gift your sister the experience of velvety tenderness and vibrant shades with La Mior's lip tints.

These lip tints come with a pH-responsive, long-lasting colour-shifting formulation filled with

the goodness of Jojoba, Almond, and Rosehip.

Rs. 1,000 upwards. Available online.

La Mior's lip tints

Wear a smile

Looking for a cutting-edge gift that brings a smile to your sibling's face? Perfora has come up with electric toothbrushes in captivating shades of aquamarine and ruby red that go beyond mere functionality to give the ultimate personal care in your loved one's daily routine.

Rs. 1,500 upwards. Available online.

Perfora's electric tooth brushes

Sweet indulgence

What’s a festival without sweets? Haldiram has introduced a heart-touching campaign named

Pyaar Ka Tohfa, emphasising the enduring connection between siblings during Raksha Bandhan.

The initiative features an assortment of sweets, nuts, chocolates and all time favourite Laddoo.

Rs. 430 upwards. Available online.