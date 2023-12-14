Ananya Panday sets mid-week style goals in a lime-green top and denims

Ananya Panday undeniably possesses an exquisite sense of style, consistently captivating us with her impeccable fashion choices. A true fashion diva, she effortlessly steals the spotlight, whether adorned in ethnic ensembles or contemporary Western attire. Ananya has mastered the art of making heads turn, sparking conversations with every fashion statement she makes. No, there isn’t anyone like her because she is impeccable with her beautiful looks and classy sartorial choices.

Ananya’s fans will be elated to know that the actress has once again grabbed eyeballs with her outfit. Yes, she was recently spotted wearing a monochrome look. The actress wore a lime green knitted top featuring off-shoulder detailing, long sleeves and a cutout in front. With that, Ananya added an unusual yet extremely classy green denim jeans. Her overall look screamed style from miles away.

Alongside, she added a pair of statement earrings and rings and pulled her hair in a bun. For makeup, Ananya stayed loyal to wonderful peach tint, from her eyeshadow to her lipstick. Finally, she rounded off her avatar with a pair of white heels.

Ananya Panday rocking a monochrome look (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday stealing the spotlight in a gorgeous avatar (Image Credits: Instagram)

We have often seen Ananya Panday breaking the internet with her mindblowing style sense. The actress served a marvellous style statement when she attended an event for the British Luxury Fashion house Jimmy Choo in Mumbai. The diva chose a beautiful brown-coloured sleeveless dress featuring a halter raised neckline and a gathered design. The ensemble came with a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte figure. The mini hem length and shimmering sequins embellished all over her outfit added more drama to the overall vibe of her look. All she needed was a pair of matching brown-coloured stockings adorned in sequinned embroidery. With ankle-length heeled pointed boots, a black rectangle-shaped mini top handle clutch, dainty ear studs, and statement rings, she looked like a complete diva. Don’t miss her sleek hairdo!

