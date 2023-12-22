World Sari Day: Esha Gupta drops images in a gorgeous red sari

The sari, a timeless and incredible piece of clothing, holds a unique and enduring charm that transcends generations and stands the test of time. This quintessential Indian attire is a symbol of grace, elegance, and tradition, deeply embedded in the cultural tapestry of the nation.

Regardless of changing trends or the passage of time, the sari maintains its allure and continues to be a cherished part of our heritage. Celebrating the importance of sari is none other than actress Esha Gupta. Yes, just look at her latest social media post and you’ll be floored. She dropped pictures wearing a gorgeous red sari looking amazing in it. We can’t get enough of Esha’s beauty and grace especially when she rocks such timeless outfits with utmost charm and poise.

Her six yards of grace came adorned with golden work. The actress matched her sari with a simple red blouse showcasing dori at the back. She didn’t leave a stone unturned to match her accessory game with the sari. Esha opted for matching red bangles. What looked attractive was a pair of traditional golden chain earrings and a necklace. Her braided hair with that tiny red bindi completed the overall look. The diva wished everyone a very happy sari day in the caption.

Esha Gupta in a red sari (Image source: Instagram)

Right before this, Esha Gupta left us scurrying to take notes in another gorgeous ethnic look. Sharing some images from Benaras ghats and boy, she looked jaw-dropping. The actress sat posing on a boat wearing a gorgeous gold silk sari. The actress appeared effortlessly natural and subtle against the backdrop of the setting sun as she posed for a photoshoot.

Seated on a boat along the Benaras ghat, her demeanour captured the essence of the moment, creating a serene and picturesque scene. Her gold Kanjeevaran silk sari, however, adorned with broad borders had intricate embroidery. The actress clubbed it with a matching silk blouse featuring a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. With a pair of gold earrings and her hair left open, she looked surreal.

Esha Gupta pulls off a golden sari (Image source: Instagram)

Esha Gupta and her ethnic looks are a match made in heaven!

