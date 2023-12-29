ANNIV SPL: Kolkata's top 5 designers lay out the fashion rules for 2024!

As we approach 2024 and with a Pantone setting and Peachy fuzz emerging as the colour of the year, Indulge gives you a lowdown on what our top five designers from Kolkata think will be in and out of fashion. Read on and get your fashion quotient right.

Abhishek Dutta

Fashion in 2024: The minimalist and mildly grunge styles of the 90s and Y2K era, featuring slip dresses and leather micro shorts, will continue to dominate. Sheercore trend will take centre stage, along with 3D embellishments on naked dresses.

Silhouettes that will rule 2024:

AI-enabled designs, gender-fluid styles with diaphanous and flowy designs, and a focus on comfort, sustainability, and practicality will be carried over in 2024. Mini hems, sculptural corsets, leather skirts and denim too will continue onto 2024.

Staples like high-waisted trousers, flared jeans, and oversized blazers will thrive. Past favourites like micro skirts and baggy jeans will be adapted to suit current fashion sensibilities.

Your collections in 2024:

We are targeting the international market in a big way in 2024 and the brand is shifting towards the high-end couture with a focus on Indian craftsmanship. There will be an intricately handcrafted collection with 3D embroidery and various leather incorporation which kind of reflects our design philosophy. Our inmates-made label Parole has shifted more towards pret and has made an interesting array of hospitality uniforms for biggies like Hyatt, Novotel and Neotia groups.

The most stylish fashion icons of 2023:

Zendaya is the freshest and her sense of dressing on red carpet stood out from the rest.

Who will emerge as a fashion icon in 2024?

Hard to say at the moment, but Babil Khan has a strong individual fashion sense and might emerge to a fair contestant for 2024.

Resort, festive and wedding fashion trends:

Light and flowy designs using sheer fabrics, and strategic cut outs in breathable fabrics will dominate the resort wear. Relaxed and effortless silhouettes combined with tropical prints can also be seen. Luxurious fabrics with designs fusing the traditional intricate craftsmanship with contemporary designs will be seen in wedding wear. Shimmer and sequins with elements like fringe, asymmetrical silhouettes and mini dresses will rule the party scene.

Colours of 2024:

Apart from Peach Fuzz, royal blue, apricot crush and dark cherry red will trend along with metallic shades and soft pastels.

Rimi Nayak

Fashion in 2024:

It will be the year of sustainability, tech integration and gender fluid styles.

Gen Z will be ruling the trends and there’ll be a surge in futuristic fashion with innovative materials, bold textures, and avant-garde designs pushing the boundaries of traditional style.

Trends will include a resurgence of 90s-inspired styles, sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, and a fusion of retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.

Also, floral prints will be carried over to 2024.

Silhouettes that will rule 2024:

Exaggerated and asymmetrical silhouettes, oversized outerwear, voluminous sleeves, and unconventional shapes.

Your collections in 2024:

We plan a global expansion of our resort line, and we're also directing heightened attention towards the refinement and promotion of our couture range, particularly emphasizing the elegance and artistry of our gown collection.

The most stylish fashion icon of 2023:

Deepika Padukone with her blend of boldness and sophistication was the most stylish one.

Who will emerge as the fashion icon in 2024:

Khushi Kapoor's impeccable fashion choices have already captured attention, and I anticipate her to be a noteworthy figure in the fashion scene in 2024.

Resort, festive and wedding fashion trends:

In resort wear, expect breezy and flowy cuts with tropical prints in vibrant colours; for festive and wedding scenes, intricate embroidery and ethereal, romantic designs in pastel shades will dominate. Party wear will see bold cut-outs, high-shine fabrics, and body-hugging silhouettes.

Colours of 2024:

Vibrant and optimistic hues such as neo-mint, coral, and electric blues, complemented by earthy tones like terracotta and sage, and metallics.

Fashion tips:

Embrace your authenticity and choose outfits that resonate with your personal style.

Pallavi Singhee

Fashion in 2024:

It will be bold and expressive. Bold and unconventional cuts, asymmetrical designs, sharp lines, and unique silhouettes reflecting their individuality will trend.

Plunging necklines, open backs, or high slits, allowing women to feel empowered and comfortable in their bodies, will rule. The modern fashion landscape embraces femininity in diverse body shapes. Fashion brands and designers are increasingly creating clothing that flatters a variety of figures, promoting body positivity and self-acceptance. Fashion will be more a form of self-expression, reflecting a person’s unique identity.

Silhouettes in 2024:

Bomber jackets, power suits, studded jackets, sheer clothing and androgenous shapes.

Your collections in 2024:

We are always inspired by nature, history, culture, art, and folk. Our collection will be a reflection of life, as always -- cheerful, celebratory and easy.

The most stylish fashion icon of 2023:

Taylor Swift, for exuding vintage retro vibes while looking feminine and romantic at the same time.

Resort fashion trends:

Skin showing, easy-to-wear breezy silhouettes, often sheer, will rule holiday and resort styles.

Colours of 2024:

Earthy tones and nature-inspired colours are likely to remain popular.

Green, in particular, is a popular choice in fashion for symbolic reasons. And lime green is trending in 2024.

Fashion tips:

Fashion is a personal journey, and there are no strict rules. Whether your style is classic, eclectic, minimalistic, or bold, the key is to embrace what resonates with you and makes you feel your best.

Suchismita Dasgupta

Fashion in 2024:

2024 will be about comfort and style. A lot of 80s and 90s will make a comeback with a rising trend of athleisure clothing that’s inspired by sportswear, and oversized, asymmetrical, and layered clothing will be in fashion.

Denim is in, mainly flared, cropped and straight. Hoodies, loose shrugs will be in too. The minimalist grunge of 90s will be back.

Fashion that’s not sustainable or reusable will be criticised more. Designers and consumers will increasingly choose natural fibres. Waste will be reduced, thus making ways for patchwork and other such elements on clothes.

Silhouettes in 2024:

Straight silhouettes and minimalistic cuts that are clean, functional, comfortable yet chic.

Your collections in 2024:

We will continue to work with natural fibres and will be experimenting more with sustainable styles and fabrics. There will be bold florals and geometric block prints and batik. We will try new techniques and ingredients to dye with and use a lot of gamchhas to make clothes.

The most stylish fashion icon of 2023:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Resort, festive and wedding fashion trends:

In resort wear, Crop tops continue to stay. Small on top, big on bottom is the mantra. Roomy, straight dresses are in too. For weddings, muted colours will continue to stay. Nude or blush pink to lush greens and muted blues will be trending. Sustainability in silhouettes as well as choice of fabrics will rule. A lot of sheers will be seen.

Colours of 2024:

Pink, red and aqua.

Fashion tips:

Reuse and recycle. Style an old piece of clothing in a new way and make heads turn. Turn an old sari into a dress or long jacket, or an old pair of jeans into a stylish bag or accessories.

Ambika Lal

Fashion in 2024:

It will be all about sheer delights like delicate white dress and silhouettes inspired from 90s nostalgia, shrouded looks, slashes and shreds, sculptural volumes, appliqued 3D roses, feathery touches, metallic trend expanding beyond gold and silver to include bronze. The fashion scene will oscillate between two contrasting elements namely the nostalgic re-emergence of 90s fashion embraced by the fashion savvy GenZ and the inclination towards donning avante-garde and modern attire and accessories. There will be a revival of vintage aesthetics in ready-to-wear.

Silhouettes in 2024: Long asymmetrical, layered silhouettes along with sheer dresses appliqued with 3D embellishments, leather body-fitted dresses and delicate fringes will emerge.

Colours of 2024: Red-orange, chocolate brown, forest green, canary yellow, black, metallics beyond gold and silver.

Fashion tips: Style with sheer or gold white dresses, leather body fitted dresses, fringed patterns, metallic chic dresses or bottoms.