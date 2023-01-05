Shop until you drop as Suta comes to Hyderabad with their latest Pongal collection

Mumbai-based label Suta is known for reminding us that traditional weaves of the country are sexy, empowering and comfortable. Started in 2016 by sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas, its name ‘Suta’ is carved out of the first letters of the sisters’ names and also translates to ‘threads’ in Hindi. The name also speaks of its core philosophy — how a single strain of cloth can connect man to nature and man to man. After making us go gaga over their hand-crafted fashion, accessories and home décor products, the label comes to our city today for a fashion pop up.

Sujata and Taniya

Telling us about their exhibition, Taniya shares, “We’re excited to bring our very first edition of Suta Bazaar for 2023 to Hyderabad. We’ve always received so much love from this beautiful city each time we’ve visited; and so, we decided to curate a special Pongal edit just in time for the festivities. We aim to offer an array of products that reflect both India’s rich artisanal legacy as well as our signature contemporary design aesthetic.”

From the Pongal drop

So, what’s in store? “They are a thoughtful mix of our bestsellers as well as our latest collections. For instance, we have Oh Darling — our new collection of retro digital printed saris that will appeal to the contemporary wearer. We also have our chumki-studded and acrylic saris that are aesthetically befitting for festivals and special occasions, without sacrificing on comfort,” Taniya shares. The goal of Suta Bazaar is to spotlight India’s rich artisanal heritage of handicrafts and make it more available to people.

Currently, the home-grown Suta family has been working with over 17,000 weavers. Telling us about them Taniya shares, “Many of them have joined us during the last few years, when their livelihoods were severely impacted. Our aim is to ensure a steady source of income for them and to sustain their craft and art forms with our creations.” Sujata recalls their visit to Hyderabad last year, “We were absolutely overwhelmed with the love and warmth the city had to offer us. In fact, people not only shopped from us with open hearts, but also brought us food and gifts. One of them even volunteered to help us with the exhibition without any expectation of payment. We were so touched! So, it’s only natural for us to want to return to this beautiful city.”

Menswear

Since its inception, Suta has made tremendous strides in fashion. From traveling to remote villages of Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Varanasi and Odisha to connect with the weavers’ community to lending a contemporary touch to custom weaves with quirky patterns — they have made us fall in love with their elegant saris, quirky dresses and one-of-a-kind blouses. Last year, they expanded into new categories and explored menswear and home décor for the first time.

Talking about future plans, Sujata says, “We’re experimenting with different fabrics and patterns, when it comes to saris. We have our ear close to the ground in terms of our design sensibilities — in listening to what people want and addressing them to the best of our abilities. We’ve realised the importance of creating products that tell personal stories and appeal to people’s sentiments. Our latest collections, for instance, have a strong feel-good and uplifting appeal to them. They subtly highlight the importance of self-care and mental health.”

Rs.2,000 upwards.

From January 6-8. At EUCALYPTUS- The Home Store, Jubilee Hills.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada