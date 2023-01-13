Shine in Sankranti's festive baubles with Mortantra’s latest Mishr collection

As Sankranti celebrations kick in, it’s time to revel in the festive cheer. The harvest festival is known to be the perfect time to dress to the nines, especially in traditional yellow weaves and ethnic jewellery. Rising to the occasion, Mortantra, a jewellery brand started in 2016, has come up with its latest bijou collection Mishr that’s rooted in Indian heritage. Jewellery designer Shaili Shah tells us about the collection, “We have used motifs like chand, peacocks, parrots, flowers that are drawn from Indian and Mughal chintz as well as the vintage jewellery from India.

Mishr collection

The collection is an amalgamation of many ancient techniques such as Jadau and Thappa work to set the stones, seed pearl piroi to add a vintage touch, Bengali jaal work to make the belts, patwa work for the bracelets to make modern yet heritage pieces.” Mishr includes statement pieces like a Jadau necklace set, bracelets and earrings dipped in jewel-toned colours like emerald, ruby red and pearl white. Given Makar Sankranti is almost here, we asked Shaili about jewellery recommendations to slay the festive season. “Styling delicate jhumkas, chandbalis or simply adorning your arms with bracelets is perhaps the best way to express your love for jewellery and to create a style statement for festivities.”

Sharing with us about her style statement for festivals, the designer says, “I like my jewellery with an Indian touch. For outfits, I would dress in solid silks or satin silhouettes with deep necks embellished with a broad choker or a statement necklace. I complete my look with a statement ring or bracelets. I also love to mix and match metals and you will often see me layer silver and gold finish necklaces together.”

Shaili also suggested tips to keep ar tificial jewellery safe and well-maintained. “Always wear your jewels after getting ready with makeup, perfumes and setting sprays. Tarnishing might happen due to sweating and more if you store it without drying; so always put the jewellery in the open to dry and then safely wipe it with a cotton cloth to clear it off the residue of makeup or dust, etc.” She also advises tucking jewellery in zip locks and not mixing different types of jewellery together. “Mixing compositions or jewellery may lead to a chemical reaction and tarnishing, so keep the pieces in different compartments.”

Rs.3,000 upwards. Available online.