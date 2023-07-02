Slip into comfort with the latest launches by Language

Nothing says summer is better than cool and comfy sandals. This is why it makes sense to pick from the array of colours, styles and designs launched by the premium leather brand, Language. These include the black Durant Sandal, which has a metallic leather upper and a soft sheep leather lining that ensures comfort throughout the day.

The minimalist Clover Sandal features a moulded footbed and is handcrafted using rich metallic leather and plush sheep lining. Then there’s the Hansel Sandal, which is designed with a cork footbed that moulds to the contours of your feet. With similar insoles, the Packer Sandal and Holden Sandal have adjustable leather straps that ensure a great fit for happy feet all day long.

The brand has also launched a new collection of wedges that are ideal for those who love wearing heels, but also like to be comfortable. So, these come with extra cushioning and a sturdy base that gives added stability. They come in a range of soft hues to darker shades that can be styled with both formal and casual outfits.