From red carpet glovelettes to mini bags, Outhouse Jewellery's The Holiday edit ups the ante on sass

Handbags have long held the crown as the holy grail of accessories. While an array of styles such as slings, baguettes, totes, clutches, and satchels grace the red carpet and runways, the dynamic sister duo, Kaabia and Sasha Grewal of Outhouse Jewellery have shattered the idea of the conventional handbag with their new The Holiday collection of mini bags. The Spring Summer edit is shot in the breathtaking backdrop of Goa, where the seashore beckons with its postcard-perfect allure. The sunkissed waters, carefree beachside revelry and chic swimwear are all elevated to new heights with bright-coloured and dapper handbags from the edit.

They are distinguishable by their details — sleek top handles, geometric shapes, cascading colourful strings that add a touch of whimsy and more. Telling us about the edit, Kaabia shares about encapsulating the concept of leisure-luxe in mini bags suited for wanderlust. “Holidays are a huge part of our inspiration and rejuvenation. The collection is not inspired by a particular journey but by the emotion of it — the joy, adventure, enthusiasm, inspiration and just connecting with our primal self. The collection makes you escape through the colours and tassel-dancing silhouettes into a state of joie de vivre.”

Outhouse Jewellery started in 2012 as a luxury accessory house for high-quality handbags and jewellery. Each of their drops is a blend of eye-catching iconography, versatility and unconventional hardware. The same is reflected in the details of this collection — monograms, metallic finish, pour of enamel, pave setting of crystals, iconic handles and more.

Telling us about the striking features of the pieces, Sasha shares, “All the handbags exude a vivacity and free spiritedness. It’s handcrafted in four unique silhouettes and sizes — the nano OH V Furbie, The Midi Disco, the Poppi Pouch and the Eclipse Bag. The latter two, especially display a couture spirit and have free-falling extravagant extensions of raffia strands. The pieces are a statement for resort adventures and are entirely hand-knotted.”

The sisters’ unwavering passion for accessories extends beyond handbags. The new edit also has barely-there Raffia Dresses styletrendy Bagful of From reimagining Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala glovelette, bringing vacation bags to skin-baring raffia dresses, Outhouse Jewellery drops its standout accessories in The Holiday edit that can be teamed with swimwear, cropped tops and denims. What’s more? They have brought the OH V Jewelled Glovelette which they earlier customised for Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala look in May. The glove accessory is an ode to German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and his fascination for glove accessories.

Telling us about this red carpet addition, Sasha says, “Post the MET Gala, the glovelettes gained traction and we decided to launch it as a sports-luxe accessory in our new collection. The new pair is embellished with the House’s OH V logo and inlaid with crystals and pearls. It’s available in eccentric colours of lavender, pink, red, black or ivory and promises a snug fit.”

Rs. 19,500 upwards. Available online and in stores.

