A decade of Barbie-inspired celebrity lookbook

What started off as a fashion icon doll by Mattel today stands as an icon of pop culture across the globe. As the latest Barbie movie is all set for its release on July 21, Indulge picks famous celebrity fashion across genres over the last decade, which resembles Barbie ensembles and is perfect for wearing on different occasions.

Paris Hilton goes all prom

Paris Hilton

Courtesy: Instagram/ Paris Hilton

The real-life heiress Paris Hilton put up a Barbie dress photo on her Instagram way back in 2013. The short pink dress with beaded strings, pearls, ruffles, and complete with a pink hair band screams pagent or proms from the 70s and 80s, the moment one sets their eyes on it. The minimal makeup complements the look. Paris herself captions the look “Paris Barbie”.

Deepika Padukone in Rose Gold

Deepika Padukone at 2019 MET Gala

Courtesy: Instagram/ Shaleena Nathani

With changing times, Barbie–inspired looks have undergone several interpretations. Deepika Padukone in the 2019 MET Gala sported a Barbie-inspired look from Zac Posen. Trying to go with the theme – Camp: Notes on Fashion, she wore a rose gold gown with silver embellishments, minimalistic jewellery, and a high ponytail. This layered dress made her look no less than a Barbie or even close to a Disney Princess.

Go Bold like Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Courtesy: Instagram/ Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj in a 2022 social media post on her timeline gives off Barbie vibes in a pink bodycon short dress paired with long pink leather boots. She sported a high ponytail, complete with a bow. Her beaded neckpiece reads Queen, true to her personality and her extended nail art shows how fashion trends with time get adapted to Barbie–inspired outfits.

Bling and shine screams Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani goes bling in Manish Malhotra

Courtesy: Instagram/ Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani decided to go all blingy with this Manish Malhotra jumpsuit embellished all over with sequins in early 2023. She paired it with classy silver long heels. With minimum makeup, she sports long-winged eyeliner. Kiara’s look takes into consideration two trendy fashion choices of the time – jumpsuit and winged eyeliner, which became a craze among people.

Nussrat Jahan goes cool and quirky

Nussrat sports a casual look

Courtesy: Instagram/ Nussrat Jahan

Bong beauty Nussrat Jahan was in no way behind, sporting a smart casual look in her Barbie crop top. The look was shared by the actor in early 2023 through her social media. Her look reflected the fact that one crop top is the solution to multiple fashion styles. While they can be simply paired with denim as she did, they can also be sported as a blouse should one choose to wear quirky saris.

Lounge around like the Kardashians

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian

Courtesy: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian

A true Barbie fan would go all out with Barbie dressing, no matter what time of the day. Here’s a look from the Kardashian clan wearing all pink night suits which can be on your sleep fashion list. In a post shared by Kim Kardashian in 2023, she and her big sister Kourtney can be seen sporting pink nightsuits or loungewear. This can be the perfect go-to bed attire if you want to have dreams of Barbieland at night.

Bonus: Break Stereotypes

Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sebastian Stan

Courtesy: Instagram

Who said Barbie-inspired attires can be worn by women only? In 2022 Maison Valentino’s design broke stereotypes, making it inclusive and gender-fluid. Pink shirt with pink trousers paired with a long pink coat and shoes. Each of these elements was in solid bright pink colour. This look has been sported multiple times by various personalities including Sebastian Stan in the 2022 MET Gala, Ranveer Singh, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who paired it with pink block heels. This transition reflected that not only Barbie-inspired looks adapted to changing fashion but also stood firm in making statements.