Alia Bhatt mesmerises us with her traditional look in a black sari

Alia Bhatt is a force to be reckoned with. Apart from being a wonderful actress, she has established herself as a fashionista. Whether it’s her signature minimalist looks or even ethnic choices for that matter, Alia makes you take notes. She is a trendsetter when it comes to style and fashion.

Recently, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress grabbed eyeballs for her style statement. For the launch event of Prime Video’s business reality series Mission Start Ab, she dazzled straight into our hearts wearing a gorgeous black polka-dotted sari. Her delightful ethnic drape showcased white polka dots over the base colour black. Polka dots never go out of fashion and now, it has approval from Alia as well.

To give it a stylish twist, the actress teamed the sari with a matching black sleeveless blouse that had a plunging V neckline, a cropped silhouette, and a fitted bust. No wonder Alia looked utterly graceful acing the evergreen traditional wear. The actress also added a pair of black heels to complete her look.

For accessories, she opted for dangler earrings. For makeup, the actress stayed true to kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks, dark brows and glossy lips. Her hair was neatly tied in a centre-parted low ponytail.

Alia Bhatt looks surreal in the black sari (Image source: Instagram)

Once, we saw Alia lending a glamorous twist to her ethnic avatar. For the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, she draped a beautiful sari. The traditional drape featured tissue fabric pleats. Further making it interesting is her strapless blouse with an off-shoulder sleeve and 3D flowers. For jewellery, Alia went for a coral reef-inspired choker, a waterfall-inspired cuff bracelet and floral earrings. Her makeup perfectly suited her overall look. The actress chose subtle shimmery eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a pink lip shade. She wore her hair in a sleek bun.

Alia Bhatt in a gorgeous sari (Image credit: Instagram)

Let’s agree, we can never get enough of Alia’s stylish looks.