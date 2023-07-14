Curate your own affordable Barbie looks

It's raining Barbies and pinks all around. The Fuschia has taken the world by storm ahead of the release of the Barbie movie on July 21. While celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to style themselves in Barbie-inspired outfits, here’s how you can get the look too. Indulge curates a day and a night Barbie-inspired look to make you feel in the game!

Daywear Look

Whether you are heading to work or brunch or just strolling around the city, pair up a cool shirt, trousers, and sneakers to get the job done. This can also serve as a perfect airport look for those heading out of the city.

Sport the comfy work-wear look

The Pink Cropped Shirt from Vero Moda comes in XS to XL sizes to fit all body types. Its long sleeves make it perfect for formal events. With a price of Rs 1959 (approx), it is a must-have pink shirt in your wardrobe. This can be paired well with the Dark Pink Solid Light Festive Slim Pants from W for Woman. This straight slim-fit pant comes with a handy pocket on one side and costs Rs 974 (approx). Put on your ultimate Reebok shoes to complete the look. The Women’s Reebok Walking Stride Walker Shoes are comfortable for long hours and got does cause a strain on your feet due to their cushioning. It comes at a pocket pinch price of Rs 1356 (approx).

Nightwear look

Want to wear our Barbie looks to hit the lounge with friends and family and party hard to unwind from work stress? Here’s how you can do it.

Go Party Pink!

This Hot Pink Asymmetrical Summer Dress from AND with one shoulder sleeves several styles in one. The balloon sleeves, the layered light ruffles, and a contrasting waist belt give way to a comfortable and flowy dress that can be carried well during summer. It is priced at Rs 1550 (approx). Pair it up with the Bata Red Label Pink Plump heels for Women to complete the look. These sleek pointy heels come at Rs 3199 (approx). Up the game with a tiny Satin Shoulder bag from H&M at Rs 899 (approx).

Make-up

Now that the looks are chosen, it’s time to glam up with the right makeup. For a Barbie-inspired look, it is best to keep on minimal makeup with mascara, cheek tints, lipstick, and nail polish. You can obviously further complement it with headbands, clips, bows, or light pearl and beaded jewellery, as per your choice.

For the day look you can definitely opt for Lakme 9 to 5 lipstick in the shade Pink Perfect at Rs 425. This Matte lip colour stays for long hours and is smudge free. Polish your nails with Faces Canada’s Ultime Pro Splash Luxe Nail Enamel in shade Beau-tie L27 at Rs 199.

Try these simple make-up products to up your look

For the nightwear look, quickly add on some cheek tints from the Barbie Mini Palette and Barbie Mini Cheek Palette from the latest Barbie-inspired collection by NYX Cosmetics. You can play with the colours, textures, and shine as per your choices. The palette is available online at Rs 832. Lastly, to add volume to your lashes pick up Maybelline’s Colossal Mascara at Rs 448 (approx) online. It gives you instant volume and black shine on the lashes and stays for long hours.

So, get ready to make heads turn by wearing your own Barbie Fashion statement with a smile and confidence.