Rakul Preet Singh looks like a breath of fresh air in a beautiful pink kaftan set

We can never get enough of Rakul Preet Singh’s fashionable looks. She has a knack for pulling off some of the most amazing looks of all time and impressing us with her beauty. We like how often she grabs each and every inch of our attention with her mind-blowing picks. Whether it’s a show-stealing sari or her vibrant holiday outfits,

Rakul maintains a style quotient that’s unmatchable. For now, we are smitten by her new look. The actress shared a carousel post on Instagram flaunting her gorgeous pink kaftan set. She opted for the Elena Kaftan set from the Breathe collection of the label Sanan Barreja. Her pink number consisted of an easy-breezy kaftan and pants showcasing white floral prints over the base colour pink. The kaftan also had three-fourth sleeves and tie-knot detailing in front.

Rakul Preet completed her look with a pair of embellished juttis. With those traditional dangler earrings and minimal makeup, the beauty kept her hairstyle in beachy waves.

Rakul Preet Singh looks surreal in this kaftan set (Image source: Instagram)



Rakul very well knows how to win hearts with her elegant sartorial choices. She often pulls off contemporary looks that carry the best of both worlds — ethnic and Western. Once, she wore a wonderful ethnic co-ord set that exuded boho chic vibes. She looked jaw-dropping in a beautiful yellow blouse with matching sharara pants. For some more oomph, the actress carried a stunning similar cape on her shoulders. Her yellow outfit featured the brightest pink of floral motifs. Now, let us discuss how she styled her look. Rakul is decked up in traditional angler earrings and an antique kada. For makeup, she had her blush on and a dash of pink shade on her lips. Her signature wavy hairdo worked wonders.

Indeed, Rakul Preet Singh never ceases to make us envious with her stylish outfits.