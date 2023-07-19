9 times celebs nailed looks fit for Moon Day 

As the world celebrates International Moon Day today, Indulge takes a look at some of the desi celebs sporting their blingy best and shining like the moon. You can take a tip or two from them too in case you want to shine like the moon today.

Alia Bhatt’s 2-in-1 bling

Alia Bhatt in B&W bling

Courtesy: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt

While Alia Bhatt writes about ‘stealing her husband’s blazer’ while posting this look on her Instagram, the young celeb gives ideas to go simple and gorgeous, especially with your party looks. Pair the sequined black and white short dress with a black blazer and challenge your husband/ boyfriend/ partner to bat an eyelid upon looking at you.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Shining Sari

Janhvi Kapoor in a dazzling sari

Courtesy: Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor

For those who love to wear sari’s, check out this pristine shining sari worn by Janhvi Kapoor. With minimalistic jewellery, she dazzles all the way. This look is ideal for any formal occasion or house function. P.S. Don’t forget your winged liners!

Madhuri Dixit in the ‘net’ beauty

Madhuri Dixit in a Falguni Shane Peacock sari

Courtesy: Instagram/ Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit’s style, grace, and elegance have always stolen hearts. In this Falguni Shane Peacock net sari, her fashion game is also elevated a level higher. The sari full of net and spread-out sequined embroidery makes heads turn the moment you wear it. This too is the perfect choice for a formal occasion or if you simply like to wear a sari.

Mouni Roy’s Red Carpet Moment

Mouni Roy in Atelier Zuhra

Courtesy: Instagram/ Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy went all bling on her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. While her top was sequined and reflected a shine nothing less than the moon, the skirt was made of white feathers. This contrast was pleasing to look upon and made for the perfect balance in her outfit making her look gorgeous.

Bipasha Basu’s multi-color dazzle

Twirl in Bling

Courtesy: Instagram/ Bipasha Basu

In an outfit worn for a Halloween party Bong beauty Bipasha Basu is seen dazzling in multi-color bling. The short dress has layers and butterfly sleeves which makes for another go-to outfit for parties or night outs with your besties.

Sonali Bendre’s disco shine

Sonali Bendre looks gorgeous in blingy pants and a black top

Courtesy: Instagram/ Sonali Bendre

Those who do not like to go all bling can opt to make the statement like Sonali Bendre. In an outfit worn for her reality show, the actor pairs up sequined pants with a solid top. This makes her look regal.

Varun Dhawan’s Blazer Blast

Varun Dhawan's in a shiny blazer

Courtesy: Instagram/ Varun Dhawan

Why should girls have all the fun? Check out this blazer worn by Varun Dhawan. Pair it up with a solid t-shirt or shirt and pants and see how your look changes completely by just adding this shining blazer. Men can keep this accessory handy and thank VD later.

Karan in shining armour

Karan Johar shines at Sid-Kiara wedding

Courtesy: Instagram/ Karan Johar

Karan Johar has always styled shining outfits for various occasions. But this shining Punjabi set worn during the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, designed by Manish Malhotra ups his game. Those looking for what to wear for family functions can take advice from Karan and dazzle in the moonlight. P.S. Could you spot the actual moon?

Riteish’s Subtle Ombre

Riteish's ombre shine

Courtesy: Instagram/ Riteish Deshmukh

Here’s a bonus, if you don’t like bling or sequins don’t worry. You can still shine by dressing smart. Take Riteish who has paired an embroidered ombre suit which makes him stand out without any heavy embellishments.