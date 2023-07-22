Create your Mango Day lookbook with home-grown brands

Although July 22 is celebrated as Mango Day, the King of Fruits does not really need a specific day to be on the minds of people. One of the much-loved summer fruits has also found its way into fashion. With several home-grown brands from the country using the Mango motif as part of their quirky collections, Indulge takes a look at the best of Mango-inspired fashion in contemporary styles.

Ruffles from Suta

Mango Sorbet

Courtesy: SUTA

Suta’s Mango Sorbet is the exact colour of the fruit and combined with the ruffle layered edges it makes for a great choice for casual wear or day wear. Those who prefer to wear soft fabrics can definitely opt for this mul cotton, which Suta is so very famous for. Also, being absolutely plain with laced ruffles, the sari can be paired with a number of contrasting blouses to accentuate the look. You can shop the sari from the website or definitely pay a visit to the Suta store in the city.

Block Prints from Dora by Phoenix

Mango Mania sari

Courtesy: Dora by Phoenix

Blending the age-old technique of block printing on handloom Begumpuri sari is this quirky yet traditional Mango Mania sari from Dora by Phoenix. Made of pure cotton, it slays the daytime look. The half mango block prints and half plain white makes it look sophisticated and classy. The sari comes with a blouse piece but can well be paired up with a contrast or mango-yellow coloured blouse of your choice.

Oversized shirts from Viva La Vida India

Mango Shirts

Courtesy: Instagram / Viva La Vida India

Looking for something colourful and contemporary that would speak comfort, style, and mood lifter, all-in-one? Check out the Mango shirt from Viva La Vida India. The plain oversized shirt in a high –low edge fashion is sure to make heads turn your way. The shirt can be paired with patchwork pants or jeans. You can wear minimal make-up, let your hair down and you are all ready to chill in the summer or monsoons with a hot cuppa.

Twin with your partner from Siesta O'Clock

Get Twinning Ready

Courtesy: Instagram/ Siesta o'Clock

Summers are the perfect time for vacations. Many choose to wear light-coloured, easy-to-carry, and soft clothes during travel and many choose to twin with their partners. You can get the best of both worlds with these mango-printed shirts for men and women by Siesta O'Clock. These are organic cotton printed shirts with no chance of colour spreading. All you need is a hat and some sunscreen to enjoy your vacation now!

Beads from Abeo

Aamras

Courtesy: Instagram/ Abeo

Now that you have several choices for what to wear, here’s a bonus- the Aamras earring from Abeo’s summer collection which can fit in perfectly as an accessory and complement your looks. The earrings made of chini beads are light, quirky and displays your personality loud. It can be paired with both Western wear and ethnic and is sure to up your fashion game.