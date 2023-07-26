8 times Manish Malhotra channeled the desi ‘Barbie’ girls on celebs

Long before the Barbie fever took over the world, Indian designer Manish Malhotra had been designing outfits for Indian celebs which made them channel their inner Barbies. With the fuchsia taking over B-town recently, Indulge takes a look at some of the stunning outfits which can very well fit Barbie’s in India.

Shining Ombre

Kajol

Courtesy: Instagram/ Kajol

As Kajol attended the celebration of friend and designer Malhotra’s 18 years in the industry, she wore the ombre pink sequined sari and looked her gorgeous best. The minimal make-up, statement earrings, and letting her hair down all amalgamated in creating the perfect gala looks for the evening.

‘Block’ the Look

Alia Bhatt during the promotion of her new movie

Courtesy: Instagram / Manish Malhotra

Apart from making the crowd go crazy with her new song Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, Alia’s promotional looks have also been stealing hearts. From ombres to colour blocks, the leading lady goes all out with her fashion choices. This pink and green colour block sari paired with a statement Jhumka creates a simple and easy-to-carry look. The green contrast gives a soothing relief from the all-pink look.

Pastel Grace

Sobhita Dhulipala

Courtesy: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra World

Sobhita Dhulipala's go-light-on-your-looks left her looking graceful in a pastel pink shade. The zardosi and scallop edgings of the sari gave all the oomph that needed to be created for the look. She paired it with a champagne sequined blouse which complemented the whole attire.

Pink Fairy

Nora Fatehi

Courtesy: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra World

Nora Fatehi sported the onion pink self-embroidered sari with a feathery edging. The sari is from his signature Khaab collection and the deep V-Cut blouse accentuates the look. Nora is always game for trying out different styles and looks and this one for sure is a winner.

Classic Queen

Kareen Kapoor Khan's wedding function look

Courtesy: Manish Malhotra World

Kareen Kapoor Khan’s look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding exuberated every inch of elegance and royalty that she represents. The organza sari with broad zari embroidery is the perfect look for wedding functions. Not to mention she paired it with a sleeveless blouse and statement jewelry pieces to make her shine through with élan.

Traditional Fuse

Vaani Kapoor

Courtesy: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra World

Moving beyond the sari Vaani Kapoor wears this pretty soft blush chikankari embroidered kurta set. The full-length, all-over hand-worked piece speaks timeless glamour and elegance portraying the traditional handcraft of Lucknow and adapting it for modern contemporary glamour.

Glamour Princess

Sara Ali Khan

Courtesy: Instagram/ Manish Malhotra World

Here’s Sara Ali Khan looking like the princess that she is wearing this Mijwan ensemble from Malhotra’s collection. The lehenga with chikankari embroidery, ivory embellishments, and dual-toned pink holographic sequins is sure to make heads turn. Surely, there would be a line of Ken’s trying to woo this Barbie Princess.