5 times men made global statements with lipsticks

Defining lips with colours that suit one’s personality and look is not only good make-up but also stands for making bold statements today. On National Lipstick Day, Indulge takes a look at men who have broken the stereotypes and taken to lipsticks to flaunt their looks.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sporting a female look for a shoot

Courtesy: Instagram/ Nawazuddin Siddiqui

An actor par excellence who does not shy from experimenting with roles and his looks has also successfully dressed up as a woman for his shoots. Seen in a post shared by him on his social media, the actor is dressed in a heavy red sari with long jewelery and maroon glossy lipstick which completes his look.

Ankush Bahuguna

Bahuguna is a leading influencer talking about make-up

Courtesy: Instagram/ Ankush Bahuguna

One of the top Indian male influencers Ankush has often seen making the audience laugh with his posts. Parallely, he also runs an Instagram profile where he talks about various make-up products. He was recently seen on stage during a Fashion Week where he sported multi-coloured coords. Even with minimal make-up his glossy lips highlight his facial features and completes the look.

BaekHyun

South Korean Fashion statements take the world by storm

Courtesy: Instagram/ BaekHyun

As South Korean series have taken the Indian audience by storm, similarly their statement-making fashion choices are a big hit among the people. Singer, songwriter, and actor BaekHyun has openly advocated his love for make-up and lipsticks so much so that he even endorses lipstick brands. As seen here in an Instagram post he is wearing a light pink shade.

Pushpak Sen

Kolkata boy breaking stereotypes one step at a time

Courtesy: Instagram/thebongmunda (Pushpak Sen)

Kolkata –boy Pushpak Sen has been garnering praises for his looks and statement-making choices. In an Instagram post by the stylist, he can be seen combining the eternal combination of black and red through his attire and make-up. Sporting the look in Italy, he not only represented the cultural heritage of Bengal and India but also challenged and broke stereotypes.

Late David Bowie

Sporting a minimal glam look

Courtesy: Instagram/ Late David Bowie

English singer and songwriter the Late David Bowie too in his lifetime opted for make-up on many occasions. In an Instagram post, he is seen posing with a mime act makeup on with his eyes and lips done. A black and white eye makeup with smudge-like brown lipstick does the trick.