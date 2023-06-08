Wallpaper trends to explore

There are wallpaper ideas for everyone, no matter what the style or the size of your home is. From traditional florals to contemporary geometric and tropical patterns or animal motifs, patterns and prints are galore when it comes to wallpaper design.

With impactful colour, inviting texture and dynamic pattern, wallpapers can beautifully transform a room, allowing you to design a space that truly reflects your personal style. Wallpaper trends are more exciting than ever; thanks to the progress in new wallpaper printing techniques and finishes.

A piece of art

Wallpaper works just like a piece of art and can enrich your space with interesting pattern, shape and colour, and provide a great first impression the moment people set foot inside a room.

To give your walls an artistic touch, choose a wallpaper print that shows a unique, artistic scene.

Hide imperfections

Historically, wallpaper borders were used to hide imperfections and had more than a decorative purpose. In the 80s, we saw a resurgence of borders used in homes, often featuring botanical and floral prints. And borders started being used for decorative purposes. Now, they’re back again, with a variety of unique and stylish prints to choose from. They have the power to elevate the simplest rooms by adding interest and colour to walls.

Style with stripes

Want to create a timeless, elegant and sophisticated look? Decorating with stripes is the easiest way. In the last few years there has been a huge resurgence in simple, classic patterns like stripes and checks across interior design industries. And you can see them not only on wallpaper but on upholstery, carpets and rugs. The good thing about stripes is that they are always in trend and will continue to grow in popularity.

Introducing texture

A variety of materials are now used to create wallpaper. And one of the most comforting wallpaper trends is textured walls. According to trend watchers, densely patterned wallpapers and fabrics, that beckon us to reach out and touch it, will be top of our list.

Ceiling wallpaper

Ceiling wallpaper can make for a dynamic and immersive look. Ceilings have been ignored for so long, but transforming this surface with interesting visual interest, with paint or pattern, can establish a stylish design that feels utterly luxurious.

A small space is, in fact, the perfect place to be bold and adventurous with paint and wallpaper. Small bathrooms, and walk-in closets are ideal for experimenting with more impactful designs.



